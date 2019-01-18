GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Close Week on a High Note -- Update

Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 1% to $9.16 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday. March corn contracts were up 0.5% at $3.81 3/4 a bushel. March wheat contracts closed unchanged at $5.17 3/4 a bushel.

Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 1% to $9.16 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, as traders felt a new wave of optimism that U.S.-China negotiations may yield tangible results soon.

Reports of large grain trades overseas are being seen as an indicator of what kind of purchasing activity is being seen in the U.S. while the government is shut down and not reporting trade news. Soybeans saw the biggest jump off of the reports, but corn also went up on rumors of Chinese interest.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazilian Soybean Harvest Off to a Good Start -- Market Talk

1336 ET - Brazilian farmers had by Thursday already harvested soybeans from 6.1% of the area estimated to be planted with the crop, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That's up from 2.1% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 1.2% for Jan 17, the group said. Rains had slowed work in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest soybean producer, but recent dry weather has allowed producers in the state to finish harvesting on 12.8% of the area planted, AgRural said. Hot and dry weather in the state of Goias is worrying some farmers there, while productivity is down in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul because of dry weather there in January, according to the consultancy. Brazilian crop agency Conab last week forecast a soybean harvest of 118.8 million metric tons for the 2018-2019 growing season. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

In China Chicken Trade, a Spat That Could Help the US -- Market Talk

13:31 ET - Steep duties applied by China to chicken imports could actually wind up helping the US meat industry. The duties in this case are antidumping levies on Brazilian chicken, implemented by China last June. As US and Chinese trade officials discuss reopening China to US chicken exports, Mizuho analysts say China's duties on Brazilian chicken--the biggest competitor to US meat companies when it comes to poultry byproducts--set up "an easier path for US producers to regain market share" in China. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Climbs to Close Week -- Market Talk

15:38 ET - Livestock futures on the CME climbed to end the week, with February lean hog futures up 0.6% to 61.225 cents per pound and live cattle futures up 0.4% to $1.27375 per pound. Snow in the Midwest served to pull up livestock futures today, as well as rumors regarding the Chinese again approaching the US market for export goods and the possibility that tariffs on Chinese goods will soon be lifted by the US. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)