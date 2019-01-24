GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures End Mixed Ahead of Trade Talks

Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 0.9% to $5.21 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday as traders await negotiations between the U.S. and China on trade. Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.1% to $9.16 a bushel. March corn contracts fell by 0.5% to $3.77 a bushel.

Cargill CEO 'Choosing to Believe' US, China Will Reach Deal -- Market Talk

215 GMT - Cargill Inc. CEO David MacLennan said he hopes both the U.S. and China recognize that there's more to gain by working together on trade. "I'm choosing to believe we'll have a deal," Mr. MacLennan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. While the Trump administration still has the political support of the U.S. farm belt, he said, soybean farmers are increasingly under pressure from stocks piling up because they can't be exported to China. In 2017, the Asian country bought more than half of all American soybeans exported. "We need the market to be open," Mr. MacLennan said. (anupreeta.das@wsj.com)

China Trade Fight Hurts Union Pacific Grain Business -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - The trade war with China bit into Union Pacific's agricultural business in 4Q, as grain carloads fell 10%, driven by reduced soybean shipments to China, executive vice president Kenyatta Rocker tells analysts on a call. Some of those lost shipments were offset by shipments to other regions including Mexico, according to Rocker. "For 2019, our ag product groups expect uncertainty to continue in the grain market due to foreign tariffs," he says. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Winter Storm Could Affect Crops: Weather experts say a spell of plunging temperatures could hit the Midwest early next week, which may hurt wheat crops. "That cold could negatively impact up to 30% of the soft red winter wheat crop, unless snow cover exceeds expectations," says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone.

U.S. Competes With South American Soybeans: Brazil's earlier harvest this year shows that farmers are harvesting more soybeans to sell to China as tensions with the U.S. continue, some analysts say. "Chinese buyers can book their supplies at a large discount to those of US origin," say MaxYield Cooperative analysts, due to the ongoing tariffs. "This price gap has widened in favor of Brazil since positive discussions between US and China last month put pressure on basis values in that country."

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures fall, with CME cattle futures edging lower while hog futures fall 2.1%. The winter storm in the Midwest has weighed on hog prices, hindering transportation for processing plants amid already-large supplies, says Don Roose of US Commodities. "When transportation is slow, [there can be] a backup of hogs," he says. Beef and pork demand could also be hurt by the weather keeping people indoors instead of out at restaurants, some analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)