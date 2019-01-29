Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
01/28
518 USc   -0.38%
05:18pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:39pGrains Decline For Second-Straight Day
DJ
01/28GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

0
01/29/2019

TOP STORIES:

Grains Decline For Second-Straight Day

Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 1.1% to $5.13 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, with the market still waiting on the USDA to confirm export sales from the past month.

Corn contracts for March delivery also dropped fell 0.7% to $3.77 1/4 a bushel.

March soybean contracts dropped 0.5% to $9.19 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Egyptian GASC Tenders for Wheat

LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer issued an international tender late on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for delivery between March 11-20, a trader said.

In its last purchase, on Jan. 10, the General Authority for Supply Commodities bought 415,000 metric tons of Russian wheat after tendering the previous day, for delivery between Feb. 20-28 and March 1-10.

South Africa Corn Farmers Shrink 2019 Plantings -- Market Talk

12:36 ET - South Africa's farmers have slashed corn plantings for the 2019 season after dry weather hampered early sowing across Africa's top producer of the grain, says government's Crop Estimates Committee. Producers have planted 2.27M hectares of corn this season, representing a 2% drop from last season. It's the smallest corn area planted since South Africa suffered a historic drought in 2015. Plantings for white corn, a regional staple, are estimated to reach 1.26M hectares, while yellow corn, used mainly in animal feeds, is estimated at 1.01M hectares. (nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com; @nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finish Slightly Up As Cold Settles In -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finished higher, with April lean hog futures up 0.4% to 62.550 cents per pound and April live cattle futures up to $1.27800 per pound. Weather concerns continue to be the main factor driving livestock futures, although the release of commitment of traders data by the CFTC on Friday may give traders more clarity to work with. "I think guys are anticipating cold weather to take weight off of cattle," says independent trader Dan Norcini. The weather also makes it more difficult for hog farmers to transport livestock to slaughterhouses, Norcini added. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.13% 379.75 End-of-day quote.1.27%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.38% 518 End-of-day quote.3.08%
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
