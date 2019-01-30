GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn contracts for March delivery rose 1.1% to $3.81 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with reports that Brazilian early corn crop yields were less than growers expected. Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.9% to $5.17 3/4 a bushel. March soybean contracts rose 0.1% to $9.20 a bushel.

Growers in the South American nation have reportedly shifted their focus from soybeans to corn, putting a small dent in the oilseed crop while weather patterns are drier than usual. Grain market participants see the possibility of a chunk of Brazil's corn crop being lost in the dry weather and pushing prices up, according to Karl Setzer of Citizens Elevator.

Mondelez Sales Fall but Higher Prices Bolster Results

Mondelez International Inc.'s sales fell 2.8% in its latest quarter, and the company blamed the decline on foreign-currency translation.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks said its revenue dropped in the fourth quarter to $6.77 billion, in line with analysts estimates, from $6.97 billion a year earlier.

USDA Updates Export Sales Reporting Schedule -- Market Talk

14:23 ET - The USDA has announced its schedule for reporting export sales following the 35-day government shutdown, providing the grain market with a timetable that it will have actual information to digest. According to the USDA, it will report export sales for the week of December 20 tomorrow--and then will publish December 27 results on February 7 and January 3 results on February 14. The USDA will then issue a report combining a months worth of sales on February 22, with the regular reporting schedule then resuming. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

McDonald's Satisfies Investors, But Concerns Remain Over US -- Market Talk

09:45 ET - Investors are largely satisfied with McDonald's results, which were buoyed by growth in the chain's overseas markets, sending shares 2.8% higher. But concerns remain over the US business, where traffic was down. Sales were in line with expectations due to higher priced food, but that may not be sustainable. Investors will be looking to hear more details on restaurant remodeling in the US, franchisee relations and breakfast, which has been a rough spot in recent quarters. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

Goldman Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Claims

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. put its own interests ahead of that of a corporate client in advising on a wholesale-food company acquisition last year, a new lawsuit alleges.

The suit, filed by United Natural Foods Inc., accuses Goldman of improperly extracting more than $200 million in advising the Providence, R.I., food distributor on its $3 billion acquisition of grocery chain Supervalu Inc.

US Ethanol Production Down Again -- Market Talk

11:03 ET - Production of ethanol in the US finished down by 19,000 barrels per day in the latest week, to 1.012M barrels, according to the EIA. This is the second week in a row that ethanol production has finished lower, and the 6th out of the last seven weeks where ethanol production has fallen. Compared to the same time last year, ethanol production is down 2.7%. Ethanol production consumes approximately 1/3rd of US corn being grown today, with ethanol prices following both sugar and oil prices. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Trading Has Mixed Results -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Livestock futures posted mixed results today, with live cattle futures for April closing up 0.2% at $1.28050 per pound, while lean hog futures closed down 0.5% at 62.225 cents per pound. According to Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing, hog futures are currently oversold, which is why hog futures slipped despite the tough weather in the Midwest supporting futures. "The hog market needs to see a positive trade development with China," concludes French. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)