GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Futures Edge Higher After U.S.-China Trade Talks

Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.3% to $5.25 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with the market staying tentative until either new news or new data reports come out. Corn contracts for March delivery rose 0.3% to $3.79 1/4 a bushel. March soybean contracts also rose 0.1% to $9.18 1/2 a bushel.

Soybean Saga Continues as ADM to Report 4Q Results -- Market Talk

16:08 ET - The humble soybean is set to star in Archer-Daniels Midland's 4Q report expected Tuesday. U.S. soybeans' recent absence in China-bound export shipments will be felt in ADM's origination business, though analysts expect a pickup in corn exports generally to help balance that out. The bigger question may be in processing, where soybean crushing margins sagged from lofty levels earlier in 2018, though overall remained higher than a year earlier. ADM executives will also likely field questions on ethanol, where processing margins also dropped, and on M&A, with rival Bunge is pursuing a strategic review. Analysts expect ADM to earn 93 cents a share on an adjusted basis. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Corn Farmers Blast Bud Light Over Super Bowl Ad -- Market Talk

11:54 ET - The Super Bowl was a bust for corn farmers. Besides no Midwestern team vying for the Lombardi Trophy, corn growers are miffed over a Bud Light commercial that depicted medieval warriors lugging around a giant barrel of corn syrup for delivery to the "kingdoms" of Miller and Coors, rivals Bud Light says use the corn product to make beer. "America's corn farmers are disappointed in you," the National Corn Growers Association scolds Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch, on Twitter. The NCGA also reposts an Iowa-based farmer's video, dumping out cans of Bud Light. Farmers and corn processors for years have been combating the notion that corn syrup is unhealthy or unnatural, and some food products have dropped corn syrup as an ingredient. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazilian Soybean Harvest Revs Up -- Market Talk

1350 ET - Brazilian soybean farmers had finished harvesting work on 19% of the area estimated to be planted with the crop as of Jan. 31, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That compares with the five-year average for the date of 6%, AgRural said. In Mato Grosso state, Brazil's biggest soybean producer, 40% of harvesting work was finished on the date, and it would have advanced even more except for rains in some areas, the group said. At the start of January, AgRural cut its forecast for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2018-2019 growing season to 116.9 million metric tons, and said it will cut the forecast again in coming days because of the hot and dry weather in January. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

China Again Leads Soybean Exports as Trade Clock Ticks -- Market Talk

11:59 ET - USDA grain export inspections met analyst predictions this week, with China again leading the way for soybean exports. USDA inspections of soybeans totaled 975,775 tons for the week--with 412,366 tons heading to fill orders from the Chinese mainland. The U.S. and China are up against a March 2nd deadline for tariff increases on Chinese goods unless both sides come up with a trade deal. Other export leaders were Japan, who recorded receiving exports of 305,213 tons of corn, as well as Mexico--which was a top exporter for all three grains. The week covered on the report ended January 31.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Climb Nearly 5% With Potential Short-Covering Help -- Market Talk

14:52 ET - April lean hog futures on the CME finish up 4.9% at 63.05 cents per pound. According to analysts, the main driver for this uptick is the belief that pig kill figures may stay depressed like they were last week. Meanwhile, large funds are believed to have engaged in short-covering today, possibly in reaction to the hog price being considered too low. "We were already primed for a short-covering today," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. "The funds had pushed this thing too low." Meanwhile, cattle futures were up 0.6% at $1.27 per pound, based on the effect cold weather may have on calf production. Calving season runs from early February until the end of the month, according to Zuzolo. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)