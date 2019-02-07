GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

French Exports Pull Down Wheat Futures

Wheat contracts for March delivery dropped 2.4% to $5.13 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as France increases its exports of the grain. Soybean contracts for March delivery fell 0.9% to $9.13 1/4 a bushel. March corn contracts also lost 0.9% to close at $3.76 1/2 a bushel.

Soft wheat exports from the European nation totaled 1.4 million metric tons in December, marking the second-largest single-month total for French wheat since the start of the 2018/19 marketing year in July, according to INTL FCStone.

Wheat Export Sales Beat Analyst Expectations; Corn Sags -- Market Talk

09:27 ET - According to the USDA's weekly export sales data, wheat net sales for the week of December 21-27 totaled 593,000 metric tons--up 15% from the previous week and exceeding analyst expectations. Meanwhile, corn sales totaled 503,100 tons for the week, down 70% from the previous week and nearly 100,000 tons below analyst expectations. Soybeans reported net sales of 1.0515M tons, down 54% from the previous week but slightly beating analyst expectations. Grains futures were little moved yesterday, with traders waiting for a data dump by the USDA on Friday. The USDA plans to have its data reporting for export sales caught up to current by Feb. 22. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Kellogg's Brand Investments Temper Profit -- 2nd Update

Kellogg Co. said investments in new snacks and cereals are denting profits but fueling a turnaround in sales.

The Battle Creek, Mich.-based maker of Special K, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, is adding more single-serve snacks, developing recipes for healthier cereals and ramping up marketing.

That damped Kellogg's earnings in the fourth quarter. The company said Thursday that its comparable sales in North America fell 2%, while adjusted operating profit declined by about 13%, excluding foreign-exchange effects related to its Canada business.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Tyson: African Swine Fever Probably Worse Than Reported -- Market Talk

09:45 ET - Tyson Foods says that it has not factored the impact of African swine fever into its pork business outlook, but expects that the disease sweeping through pigs in China could cause China to buy increased amounts of pork as herds are culled there. "I think the general consensus would be that [African swine fever is] probably a little worse than what's reported," says Noel White, Tyson president and CEO. The company agrees with a USDA outlook of a 3% uptick in domestic protein production, with the export market absorbing roughly a third of it. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Day Weighed Down -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - Lean hog futures finished trading today down 2.1%, to 59.6 cents per pound. Pork futures haven't been below the 60 cents-per-pound threshold in nearly six months. According to Tyson Foods, who reported earnings today, demand for pork has been on a downturn among consumers. Even with the possibility of African swine fever spreading worldwide a very real concern, prices are showing a lack of energy and immediacy. Meanwhile, live cattle finished down by 0.3%, at $1.26825 cents per pound--with Tyson reporting stronger demand for beef products. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)