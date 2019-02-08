GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Markets Little Moved After Feb USDA Data

Grains markets reacted tepidly to the release of long-awaited USDA February data, which showed little evidence of Chinese buyers coming back to U.S. agricultural markets.

Grains futures were little moved after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report, with soybean futures down 0.1%, corn down 0.3%, and wheat up 0.8%.

"Overall, (it's) a dud of a report," said analyst Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Soybean WASDE Numbers Fall in Line With Analyst Estimates

U.S. inventories of soybeans fell to 910 million bushels, in-line with analyst estimates as U.S. farmers learn to what extent China has kept its promise to start buying soybeans from the U.S. again.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates on Friday after skipping January's report due to the 35-day federal government shutdown.

In Friday's report, the USDA said that soybean harvest acres were at 88.1 million acres, down fractionally from the December report. Yield is estimated at 51.6 bushels per acre, down 0.5 bushels. World soybean outlook places year-ending inventories at 106.7 million tons, down 8.6 million from the previous report.

FAO Food Price Index Rose in January

LONDON--World food prices rose in January, climbing across most categories, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Thursday.

The FAO Food Price Index was up 1.8% from its December level and some 2.2% below the level from the same month last year, the organization said.

Dairy prices rose 7.2%, while meat prices were roughly unchanged from their December price. Vegetable oils rose 4.3% on month after a protracted fall.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Egyptian GASC Buys 300,000 Tons of Wheat in Tender

LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 300,000 metric tons of Romanian and French wheat late Tuesday after tendering the previous day, traders said.

The deal comprises five cargos of wheat weighing 60,000 tons, with no Russian grain figuring in an unusual development.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Continue to Slide -- Market Talk

15:35 ET - April lean hog futures on the CME finish down for the fourth day in a row, giving back a 5% uptick seen on Monday and then some. The contract is now down 13% since the start of the year, and was down 2% today--closing at 58.425 cents per pound. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish 0.9% higher at $1.27925 cents per pound, with market participants anticipating further winter weather to squeeze cattle weights even more than they are currently--which translates into a tighter supply picture. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)