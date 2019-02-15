GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Oilseed Futures End Week Mixed on Trade, Export News

Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 0.5% to $5.04 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders unimpressed with signs of Trump and Xi meeting soon to finalize a trade deal. March corn was unchanged at $3.74 3/4 a bushel. Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.4% to $9.07 1/2 a bushel.

Wheat futures fell for the second day in a row, with the agriculture futures markets generally not reacting to President Trump's funding of the U.S. government for the rest of the year, instead trending lower based on lingering disappointment over Thursday's weekly export sales.

"The weekly sales numbers from yesterday continues to be a shocker," said Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities.

Government Shutdown Clouds View of Agricultural Export Prices -- Market Talk

09:01 ET - Export prices typically garner less attention than import prices, which are seen as a potential leading indicator of US inflation pressures. But this month export prices should be taken with even more a grain of...rice. Due to the 35-day government shutdown, the Agriculture Department failed to provide the Labor Department with prices of exported wheat, rice, soybeans and other agriculture commodities. As a result, Labor had to estimate the prices from other available data. The department estimated prices of agricultural commodities fell 2.1% in January from December, and overall export prices fell 0.6%. (eric.morath@wsj.com; @ericmorath)

General Mills to Close California Facility

General Mills Inc. (GIS) said Friday it is closing a California-based plant as part of a plan to restructure its global supply chain.

The Minneapolis-based global food company said in a filing that it will be closing its Carson, Calif., yogurt manufacturing facility.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Pesticides and China Lift Syngenta Sales -- Market Talk

13:50 ET - Syngenta's calling 2018 a win with roughly flat full-year profits and a 7% sales increase despite sagging crop-seed sales in North America, Syngenta's biggest market, and drought-related challenges in Europe. The Swiss-based, Chinese-owned pesticide and seed maker saw some of its strongest growth in China, where the company says farmers are shifting to "higher value products," lifting pesticide sales by 6% and seed sales by 2% in 2018. Syngenta in 2017 sold itself to China National Chemical, a state-owned entity. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Brazil's Hot, Dry Weather Hits 2018-2019 Soybean Crop -- Market Talk

11:25 ET - Hot and dry weather in Brazil's soybean-producing regions has pushed many consultancies to trim again their forecasts for the 2018-2019 season. Safras & Mercado revises its forecast down to 115.4M metric tons of soybeans, from 115.7M tons in mid-January and a decline from the 121.7M tons Safras says Brazil produced in the 2017-2018 season. The weather has improved since December and January, when unusually high temperatures and scarce precipitation hit the crop at a key time for the plants' development. The better weather means that most of the damage to the crop has already been accounted for, Safras says. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Canopy Sees Higher Prices As It Rolls Out New Pot Products -- Market Talk

14:23 ET - Canopy Growth managed to keep its prices low in its latest quarter, but the Canadian cannabis company said customers can expect a price hike soon as it introduces its premium pot products such as chocolates and beverages. Later this year Canopy, with the help of a CAD$5B investment from Corona brewer Constellation Brands, plans to roll out cannabis drinks, food products and oils. The overall selling price of Canopy's products fell 12% in 3Q after absorbing C$2M in costs from Canada's excise tax on cannabis sales. Shares of Canopy are up more than 3%. (patrick.thomas@wsj.com; @PatThomas1318)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs End Week on a Higher Note, Cattle Slightly Down -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - April lean hog futures show somewhat of recovery from yesterday, closing up 1.4% at 59.525 cents per pound. According to analysts, hog futures have been oversold, although the demand picture is looking weaker than expected. "Pork prices remain very weak in the near term on account of record high supplies [for this time of year] and seasonally weak retail demand," says Steiner Consulting Group. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish 0.2% lower, at $1.27175 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)