GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Continue to Falter With Demand

Wheat contracts for March delivery fell 1.8% to $4.80 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, as demand for U.S. wheat is seen as weak globally. March corn contracts rose 0.3% to $3.70 3/4 a bushel. Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.2% to $9.02 1/2 a bushel.

Wheat futures on the CBOT traded lower for the fourth day in a row Wednesday. According to Arlan Suderman with INTL FCStone, the fall in wheat futures is not only due to stiff competition from French wheat, but that the latest Egyptian tender for wheat didn't include any U.S. offers -- instead containing offers from France, Romania, Russia, and the Ukraine. "Are we (due) for a short squeeze face ripping rally this week? Probably not," said Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital. "But just like earthquakes, the farther you are from the last one, the closer you are to the next one."

STORIES OF INTEREST:

DowDuPont's Corteva Acquires Clearfield System in Canada, U.S.

DowDuPont on Wednesday said its Corteva Agriscience unit acquired the Clearfield canola production system in Canada and the U.S. from Germany's BASF for an undisclosed amount.

DowDuPont said Clearfield is a non-genetically modified herbicide tolerance system, consisting of an herbicide tolerance trait and imidazolinone herbicides sold in Canada primarily under the Ares brand.

Fresh Del Monte Suspends Dividend -- Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce is suspending quarterly dividend payouts, the company said Wednesday, citing the terms of the company's credit facility.

The company had indicated in an annual form filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would temporarily suspend the quarterly dividend as it had not met in 2018 certain targets that are required under some of its debt covenants.

Hunger For Deals Could Outweigh Debt Cutting at Hershey -- Market Talk

12:48 ET - Hershey says it wants to cut its debt levels this year, but it says the right deal could alter that plan. At the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, Hershey says it targets a net debt-to-adjusted-Ebitda ratio below 2-times this year, down from its current 2.1-times, but adds it would consider a ratio above 2-times for a strategic acquisition. In a little over a year, Hershey has shelled out about $2B for the makers of SkinnyPop popcorn and Pirate's Booty cheese puffs. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Pork Futures Slump on Slack Demand, Swine Fever Rumors -- Update

Pork futures trading at the CME fell hard for a second day amid signs of faltering demand as well as alarm over disputed rumors of African swine fever being detected in Canada.

Authorities in the U.S. and Canada Wednesday denied rumors that African swine fever, a disease devastating pork populations in Asia, had been found in Canada. According to the USDA, no cases of the disease have been reported, and the Canadian Pork Council -- which represents 7,000 farms in Canada -- also denied the claims.

Despite these denials, pork futures were slammed. The April contract plummeted by as much as 7.3% following a 5% drop Tuesday. The contract finished the Wednesday trading at 52.975 cents per pound, down 6.3% from Tuesday. The contract is now down 10% for the week.

April live cattle futures on the CME closed trading up 0.6% at $1.292 per pound. The contract is now up 1.2% for the week, with strong demand and cold weather in the Midwest squeezing beef supply.