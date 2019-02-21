GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures End Higher as Trade Talks Continue

Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 1.4% to $4.91 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday as traders await updates on negotiations between the U.S. and China on trade. Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.9% to $9.11 a bushel. March corn contracts rose 1.3% to $3.75 1/2 a bushel. The Agricultural Outlook Forum began in Arlington, Va., where U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said a finalized USMCA deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will likely go through Congress and be finished by this summer, noting that the timeline for finalization is subject to change.

Bunge Posts Wider Loss

Bunge Ltd. reported a slightly steeper quarterly loss as the agribusiness was hurt by a reduction in soybean inventories. The White Plains, N.Y.-based company posted a loss of $65 million, or 51 cents a share, compared with a loss of $60 million, or 48 cents a share, a year before. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 8 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 20 cents a share on both a reported and adjusted basis. The agribusiness, which is Bunge's largest segment by profit and sales, was impacted by a reduction in Bunge's soybean inventories. Revenue declined 0.53% to $11.54 billion from a year earlier. Analysts expected the company to make $11.75 billion in sales.

Food Makers Race For The Next Big Idea -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Challenged by smaller, new entrants into the packaged food space, giants like Hershey, Mondelez and Unilever are trying to speed up their R&D pipelines to be first to market on the latest trends. At an industry conference this week, executives mentioned being more "agile" or improving "agility" at least 20 times. Unilever said it sped up its launches of innovations in local markets by 50% last year. Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said "we have to change the way we innovate, focusing on speed over perfection and agility over process." He has set up 11 innovation centers globally to test new ideas. Hershey CEO Michele Buck said they have to speed up to stay ahead, as the pace of change in the consumer industry accelerates, saying "we're moving faster. We're experimenting more." (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Russia Exploits U.S.-China Trade Tensions to Sell More Soybeans

RAZDOLNOE, Russia -- The Partizan collective farm in this Siberian village should have been swept into the dustbin of history like thousands of others like it that collapsed after the Soviet Union's fall. Instead it just raked in the biggest harvest of its 90-year history, bought new machines and paid out record bonuses. Its secret? Soybeans -- and the Chinese market just 13 miles away. President Trump's trade conflict with Beijing has nearly wiped out U.S. soy exports to China, the bean's biggest market. Chinese officials this week reaffirmed an earlier commitment to buy more American soybeans amid U.S.-China economic negotiations. But the outcome of those talks are uncertain, reflected in recent volatility in the U.S. soy futures market.

'Nothing Off Limits' in Bunge Portfolio Review -- Market Talk

08:31 ET - Bunge's acting CEO Greg Heckman tells investors on his first quarterly conference call that "nothing is off limits" as the grain merchant reviews its global business portfolio, ranging from crop-loading terminals in South America to vegetable oil brands and soybean processing plants. "We are taking a holistic approach," says Heckman, focusing on businesses where Bunge can "compete and win." Heckman assumed the CEO role in January as Bunge, the world's biggest soybean processor, didn't deliver on opportunities in 2018, partly due to downtime at plants and operational delays, he says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Cargill Unveils Policies Aimed at Sustainable Supply Chains

Cargill Inc. unveiled new policies Thursday it said bolsters its commitment to deforestation-free supply chains. The agricultural company said it launched a South America Sustainable Soy Policy, a Human Rights Commitment and an updated Forest Policy.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - CME cattle contracts for April delivery edge lower while hog contracts for April delivery recover from yesterday's losses, rallying 5.6% on optimism as trade talks between the US and China continue. At the Agricultural Outlook Forum, top officials from the US, Canada and Mexico said that keeping African swine fever away from North America is a serious issue, after officials dismissed yesterday's rumors that the disease had been detected in Canada. Meanwhile, livestock traders are watching for tomorrow's cattle on feed report and updates from US-China talks. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)