GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Little Changed as Trade Talks Continue

Wheat contracts for March delivery rose 0.2%, to $4.91 3/4 a bushel, at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as traders await updates on negotiations between the U.S. and China. Soybean contracts for March delivery fell 0.1%, to $9.10 1/4 a bushel. March corn contracts fell 0.1%, to $3.75 1/4 a bushel.

China Commits to Buying Additional 10M Metric Tons of U.S. Soybeans, USDA Says

China has committed to buying an additional 10 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, according to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's Twitter account.

"Hats off to @POTUS for bringing China to the table. Strategy is working," the tweet said Friday.

US Soybean Exports Expected to Rise in 2019/20 -- Market Talk

13:30 ET - US soybean exports are expected to total 2.03B bushels for the 2019/20 marketing year, up 150M from the forecast of 1.88B bushels for 2018/19, the USDA announced today. According to the USDA, the driver for these figures is the expectation that dry conditions in Brazil has hurt their soybean crop, allowing more room for US exports. The USDA says that its forecast does not account for a US-China trade deal being signed, and says that its forecasts will be adjusted if such a deal is signed.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trump Looks at Possible Meeting With China's Xi Next Month to Finish Trade Deal

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said he's looking at a possible meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month to finish up a trade deal.

The two sides also agreed to extend high-level negotiations in Washington for two more days.

Expressing optimism for a resolution, Mr. Trump said he is prepared to extend his March 1 deadline for closing a deal. That would prevent 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from jumping to 25% on March 2.

Farmers Face Tough Battle in Short-Term: USDA Chief Economist -- Market Talk

13:03 ET - US farmers, many of whom are impatient for a trade deal with China to sell off record soybean supplies, will continue to struggle to get through 2019, according to USDA chief economist Robert Johansson. "I think there are farmers that are in trouble," says Johansson, who says that farmer costs may rise as real farm income remains near lows reached in 2014 and total farmer debt grows to levels last seen in the 1980s. However, farm income is expected to rise this year, in line with agricultural commodity prices. Additionally, Johansson says, larger farms may increase their consolidation efforts this year, buying up operations from troubled younger farmers, who are more likely to be highly leveraged. Grain futures on the CBOT are trading slightly higher across the board today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Fall on Strong Output, Tariffs -- Market Talk

15:04 ET - CME hog futures fall 0.9% as prices are pressured by large production that is "just too much pork for demand to swallow," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Smith adds that tariffs on pork have also weighed on futures. "The retaliatory tariffs against US pork have really hurt the US producer," he says. Live cattle futures rise 0.2% on light production projections. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)