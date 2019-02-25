GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Extends Losses as Buyers Snub U.S. Grain

Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 3.9% to $4.72 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with a tepid reaction to President Trump's tariff delay while traders worry about the competitive weakness of U.S. wheat versus other sources. March corn contracts fell 1.3% to $3.70 1/2 a bushel. Soybean contracts for March delivery rose 0.2% to $9.11 3/4 a bushel.

Wheat Soft Again: Wheat futures are down 6.5% in the past week as U.S. producers compete with foreign grain sources and as technical selling hit the market, according to market participants. "Despite optimistic talk that our wheat sales would turn around, that simply hasn't been the case," said Joel Karlin, an economist with Western Milling. In early February, projections that Russia might ship less wheat had boosted demand for U.S. grain, but last week Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, bought from Russia but not the U.S.

World Trade Slowed at End of 2018

World trade fell at the end of last year as imports to and exports from China plummeted, a sign that higher tariffs and the threat of more to come are cooling global economic growth.

The figures showed that late last year, U.S. efforts to revamp its trade relationships were increasingly disrupting the global trading system and the cross-border production lines that businesses have built over recent decades.

Grain Inspections Surpass Analyst Expectations -- Market Talk

11:24 ET - Inspections of wheat and soybean exports exceeded analyst forecasts this week, according to USDA data. Soybean inspections totaled 1.307M metric tons, while wheat inspections totaled 693,964 tons. Chinese exports of soybeans dominated this week's report, with 743,773 tons of beans inspected for shipment to China. The figure comes at the heels of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's tweet on Friday confirming that the Chinese had committed to purchasing an additional 10M tons of soybeans. Soybean futures are trading up 0.7% so far today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Approaches Halfway Point -- Market Talk

0903 ET - Brazilian farmers had finished harvesting on 45% of the area planted with soybeans as of Feb. 21, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That was well ahead of the 27% five-year average for the date. In Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest soybean-producing state, harvesting was 80% finished, followed by 70% in the state of Rondonia and 67% in Goias, AgRural said. Rains in some areas have pushed humidity in some lots as high as 25%, though so far there are no reports of losses of unharvested soybeans, according to the consultancy. The rain helped the development of the crop in states such as Rio Grande do Sul, Tocantins, and Minas Gerais, said AgRural. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Data is Key in FDA Plan to Update Food Import Oversight -- Market Talk

14:51 ET - The FDA will boost its use of data to prioritize foreign food facilities for inspection and update its food-import screenings, according to a strategy document released by the agency. The document outlines steps the agency is taking to control risks associated with imported foods, which make up 15% of the US food supply. Some 32% of the fresh vegetables Americans eat are grown overseas, along with 55% of fresh fruit and 94% of seafood, the FDA says, laying out its plans for preventing problems in foreign food supply chains and catching unsafe foods at US borders. The plan is the latest step in FDA's implementation of a sweeping food safety law designed to transform a reactive regulatory system into one that acts to prevent food contamination. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Day Down -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - April lean hog futures on the CME finished trading down 2.8% at 53.9 cents a pound, which traders attribute to weak demand from consumers. "Product is sluggish and that's the best most bullish spin I can put on it," Dennis Smith of Archer Financial says. "How and why pork demand is so lousy when, under the exact same conditions, beef demand continues to soar?" Nearby hog futures have fallen over 20% since the start of the year. Meanwhile, live cattle futures for April rose 0.3% to $1.29225 as cold weather continues to make cattle supply tighter. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)