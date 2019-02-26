GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Wheat Futures Wilt Amid Skepticism of Trump Trade Deal Promises

May corn contracts fell 1.1% to $3.76 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with traders not ready to buy into promises by the Trump administration that a trade deal with China is near.

Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 1% to $4.68 1/4 a bushel.

Soybean contracts for May delivery fell 0.9% to $9.17 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Dean Foods Explores Strategic Alternatives, Including Sale

Dean Foods Co. (DF) said Tuesday it is exploring potential strategic alternatives.

The Dallas-based food and beverage company said the alternatives include selling itself, taking the company private, shedding some assets, forming a joint venture or a merger. The company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the review, it said.

Louis Dreyfus Bets on Meat, Milk Alternatives -- Market Talk

10:04 ET - The 150-year-old agricultural commodities giant Louis Dreyfus lays down a bet that alternatives to traditional meat and milk will play a bigger role in global diets over the next century, after announcing plans to exit its own dairy business. The Netherlands-based company invests in Motif Ingredients, a spinoff from Ginkgo Bioworks that uses biotechnology and fermentation to make proteins mimicking the taste and nutrition of dairy, egg and meat. Dreyfus last month said it would exit most of its existing dairy business in mid-2019, saying its milk processing and powder operations weren't delivering high enough returns to justify continued investment. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @Jacobbunge)

USDA Sees South Africa Needing to Import Corn -- Market Talk

0804 GMT - The USDA thinks South Africa will likely import corn for the 2nd time in a decade after drought cut yields for Africa's largest producer. It predicts imports of 500,000 metric tons this season to meet local and regional demand despite 3 million tons of carry-over stocks from the past 2 seasons. That as corn plantings are expected to shrink 14% to 2 million hectares, lower than the government's projection of 2.3 million, due to poor rains. The USDA sees South Africa's corn production falling 22% to 10.5 million tons and being "a market for US corn exports" (nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com; @Nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Up 3.4%, Likely Helped By Fund Buying -- Market Talk

15:38 ET - Lean hog futures finished trading today up 3.4%, at 55.725 cents per pound. It's a nearly 2-cent improvement over yesterday's close, but is believed by traders to be mostly related to fund buying instead of any change in fundamentals for pork. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished up 0.5% at $1.29925 per pound, with demand for beef continuing to be strong. "Some initial data points to very strong interest, once again, to keep beef on retail features and restaurant promos," says Steiner Consulting Group. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)