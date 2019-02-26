Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 02/26
460.25 USc   -1.39%
05:23pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:47pCorn, Wheat Futures Wilt Amid Skepticism of Trump Trade Deal Promises
DJ
02/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:23pm EST

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Wheat Futures Wilt Amid Skepticism of Trump Trade Deal Promises

May corn contracts fell 1.1% to $3.76 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with traders not ready to buy into promises by the Trump administration that a trade deal with China is near.

Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 1% to $4.68 1/4 a bushel.

Soybean contracts for May delivery fell 0.9% to $9.17 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Dean Foods Explores Strategic Alternatives, Including Sale

Dean Foods Co. (DF) said Tuesday it is exploring potential strategic alternatives.

The Dallas-based food and beverage company said the alternatives include selling itself, taking the company private, shedding some assets, forming a joint venture or a merger. The company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the review, it said.

Louis Dreyfus Bets on Meat, Milk Alternatives -- Market Talk

10:04 ET - The 150-year-old agricultural commodities giant Louis Dreyfus lays down a bet that alternatives to traditional meat and milk will play a bigger role in global diets over the next century, after announcing plans to exit its own dairy business. The Netherlands-based company invests in Motif Ingredients, a spinoff from Ginkgo Bioworks that uses biotechnology and fermentation to make proteins mimicking the taste and nutrition of dairy, egg and meat. Dreyfus last month said it would exit most of its existing dairy business in mid-2019, saying its milk processing and powder operations weren't delivering high enough returns to justify continued investment. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @Jacobbunge)

USDA Sees South Africa Needing to Import Corn -- Market Talk

0804 GMT - The USDA thinks South Africa will likely import corn for the 2nd time in a decade after drought cut yields for Africa's largest producer. It predicts imports of 500,000 metric tons this season to meet local and regional demand despite 3 million tons of carry-over stocks from the past 2 seasons. That as corn plantings are expected to shrink 14% to 2 million hectares, lower than the government's projection of 2.3 million, due to poor rains. The USDA sees South Africa's corn production falling 22% to 10.5 million tons and being "a market for US corn exports" (nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com; @Nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Up 3.4%, Likely Helped By Fund Buying -- Market Talk

15:38 ET - Lean hog futures finished trading today up 3.4%, at 55.725 cents per pound. It's a nearly 2-cent improvement over yesterday's close, but is believed by traders to be mostly related to fund buying instead of any change in fundamentals for pork. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished up 0.5% at $1.29925 per pound, with demand for beef continuing to be strong. "Some initial data points to very strong interest, once again, to keep beef on retail features and restaurant promos," says Steiner Consulting Group. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.13% 365.75 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -4.21% 460.25 End-of-day quote.-7.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
05:23pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:47pCorn, Wheat Futures Wilt Amid Skepticism of Trump Trade Deal Promises
DJ
02/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/25Wheat Extends Losses as Buyers Snub U.S. Grain
DJ
02/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/22Grain Futures Little Changed as Trade Talks Continue
DJ
02/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/21Grain Futures End Higher as Trade Talks Continue
DJ
02/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/20Wheat Futures Continue to Falter With Demand
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.