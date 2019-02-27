GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Wheat Fall as Hearings Yield Limited China Insight

May corn contracts fell 0.6% to $3.73 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as testimony from U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer didn't provide more specifics on China's proposed purchases, while Agricultural Secretary Sonny Perdue confirmed a delay in an ethanol rule. Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 0.3% to $4.66 3/4 a bushel. Soybean contracts for May delivery fell 0.1% to $9.16 3/4 a bushel.

Mr. Lighthizer told lawmakers that a U.S.-China trade deal wasn't a foregone conclusion, and it isn't likely to be completed with one more summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I view this as a process," Mr. Lighthizer said. Traders had been hoping Mr. Lighthizer would provide some hints about the deal in his testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee.

USDA's Perdue Cautiously Optimistic on More Chinese Farm Buying -- Market Talk

11:54 ET - USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue tells lawmakers he's optimistic China will purchase more American farm goods as US-China trade talks continue. Perdue announced in a tweet last week that China in an Oval Office meeting had pledged to purchase an additional 10M tons of US soybeans, a promise Perdue said President Trump had immediately encouraged him to "go tell the farmers." At a hearing of the House agriculture committee Wednesday, Perdue said he hoped China would commit to purchases of more US agricultural commodities, though he warned that "these negotiations are never over until they're over." (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Dean Shares Sink on Falling Sales--Update

Dean Foods Co. reported a steep loss as costs climbed and it divested business units, leaving the nation's largest dairy maker in a weaker position as it explores a sale.

Shares in the Dallas-based company sank 16% on Wednesday after Dean reported a fourth-quarter loss. Dean also suspended its dividend and suspended forward financial guidance while it reviews options for its struggling business.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Campbell CEO Says He Won't Cut to the Bone -- Market Talk

10:41 ET - Campbell Soup's new CEO Mark Clouse is trying to avoid the fate of Kraft Heinz, which last week was forced to write down the value of some of its biggest brands by $15.4B in a signal its aggressive cost-cutting went too far. Clouse says Campbell has to find the right balance between reducing its expenses and making the investments it needs to support its brands. It's about "generating the cost savings without replicating perhaps some of the challenges that we've seen emerge in our industry...without necessarily cutting to the bone," he says. At the same time, he doesn't want to spend so much on marketing and promotions that profit margins sink--another problem Kraft Heinz encountered recently. "It's not: grow at all cost," he says. Campbell was trading more than 7% higher to $35.29. (annie.gasparro@wsj.com)

Hostess 4Q Profit, Sales Beat Wall Street Targets

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) posted a smaller fourth-quarter profit as a more than $163 million benefit related to the U.S. tax overhaul didn't repeat in the most recent period.

The packaged food and snacks maker said Wednesday that its profit was $16.4 million, or 12 cents a share, down from $189.6 million, or $1.74 a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Hostess's profit was 17 cents a share, flat from the prior year.

Ethanol Production Up, But Delay in E15 Rule Said Possible -- Market Talk

13:03 ET - US ethanol production is up from last week, at 1.028M barrels per day, according to data released by the EIA. This is up 32,000 barrels from the total last week. While the production report is good for corn, Reuters reports that the Agricultural Secretary said in testimony to the House Agriculture Committee today that the EPA will probably not be able to finalize its rule allowing year-round sales of higher ethanol-blend gasoline by this summer is proving bearish for corn. May corn futures are now down 0.7% in trading today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Quiet Today -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Livestock futures show little movement, with April live cattle futures unchanged at $1.29925 a pound while April lean hog futures fell by 0.2% to 55.6c. The USDA will release its semi-annual cattle inventory survey Thursday. Steiner Consulting forecasts the supply of feeder cattle outside feedlots at 28.5M head, 0.6% higher than a year ago. Also, USTR Robert Lighthizer told the House Ways and Means Committee the US expects a substantial increase in Chinese purchases of pork, among other products. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)