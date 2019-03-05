GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Pull Higher After Recent Losses

Wheat contracts for May delivery rose 1.6% to $4.62 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, a correction from the selling of the past two to three weeks.

Corn contracts for May delivery rose 0.3% to $3.75 3/4 a bushel.

May soybean contracts fell 0.3% to $9.13 3/4 a bushel

U.S. Farmers Grow Less Optimistic on Conditions, Commodities -- Market Talk

12:48 ET - Sentiment among U.S. farmers fell in February as producers grew less optimistic about current conditions and the outlook for commodity prices, the monthly Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer finds. The indicator, based on a survey of 400 US agricultural producers, slipped back to a reading of 136 in February from 143 in January, with the index of current economic conditions falling to 119 from 132. January's sentiment boost from the USDA's second round of Market Facilitation Program payments "eroded quickly," says James Mintert, director of Purdue's Center for Commercial Agriculture. The survey finds a year-over-year decline in farms that expect their operation to grow in the future, which Mintert says "could be a sign of increasing financial stress." (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

China Restricts Canadian Grain Processor Amid Diplomatic Tensions

OTTAWA -- China has banned canola imports from the largest Canadian-owned grain processor, at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions fueled by the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer.

The move represents one of the first signs that the China-Canada row is hurting commerce between the two countries. The tensions have already torpedoed talks between senior officials in Ottawa and Beijing about deeper trade ties.

Mondelez Expanding Efforts Against Deforestation in Cocoa-Growing Regions

Mondelez International (MDLZ) said Tuesday it expanded its plans to fight deforestation in cocoa-growing regions.

The plans cover the company's three largest cocoa-sourcing markets, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Indonesia. It includes a commitment to map 100% of the farms that supply the company's Cocoa Life program by the end of 2019.

GrainCorp Collects Solid Price for Terminals Business -- Market Talk

2152 GMT - GrainCorp looks to have fetched a solid price for its bulk liquid storage terminals, though the takeover approach from Long-Term Asset Partners still looms larger. Morningstar estimates the asset was sold for the equivalent of 13-times 2019 Ebitda, better than the 11.6 its stand-alone valuation assuming depressed earnings this year. Still, offsetting that somewhat, the research firm says GrainCorp will remain a customer of the business and the grain handler has yet to strike a deal for its New Zealand bulk terminal business. Importantly, Morningstar doesn't believe the deal will upend LTAP's takeover offer, which it continues to believe has a 50% probability of success. (robb.stewart@wsj.com; @RobbMStewart)

EU Wheat Supply to Grow -- Market Talk

08:42 ET - The European Commission says that it expects a soft wheat crop of 140.8M tons for the 2019/20 season, which would be up 9.4% from the previous year. Exports are also expected to rise to 25.5M tons, up from 18M in 2018/19. France, Poland, and Romania appear to be the main drivers of this increase. U.S. futures have been tumbling since mid-February, and are now down over 14% in the past month and are currently trading at $4.53 per bushel in pre-market today. Wheat's decline has been due to competition from other providers, who are competitive in price and location versus US product. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Pork Ends Day Higher as Demand Turnaround Continues -- Market Talk

15:23 ET - Pork continued its rally today, with April lean hog futures on the CME rising another 1% to 57.9 cents per pound. It's the sixth day in a row that the price has moved up amid signs that pork cutout prices have also been moving higher. April live cattle futures also higher by 0.4% to $1.28825 per pound, this despite sentiment from some traders that cattle had been previously overbought. The uptick follows a 1.3% decline over the course of the past two days. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)