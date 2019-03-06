GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Leads Ag Commodities Lower

Wheat for May delivery fell 2.8% to $4.49 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, as negative momentum continues to drive prices. Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.3% to $9.02 a bushel. May corn contracts fell 0.9% to $3.72 1/2 a bushel.

Wheat futures gave way to negative momentum, even if fundamentals don't support the continued drop, traders said. "You have to feed either the bull or the bear, and we're feeding the bear right now," said Sal Gilbertie of Teucrium. Wheat futures have fallen for 12 of the last 14 days, down 14% in that timeframe.

WASDE Estimates Expected to Stay Steady -- Market Talk

08:25 ET - Market consensus for Friday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is that estimates presented in February's report are going to stay largely unchanged. For soybeans traders, a little changed 2018/19 carryout figure -- 106.72M metric tons in February--would be a bearish development for a market that has been hinging its hopes on large-scale Chinese buying once a U.S.-China trade deal is reached. "Given the high level of the U.S. soybean carryout, it will be hard for soybeans to do much more than post recovery rallies from an oversold condition without some positive news," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Soybeans to Hinder Farm Profits as Debt, Other Costs Rise -- Market Talk

11:57 ET - Soybeans could be a drag on the farm this year, stuck as they are at the heart of ongoing U.S.-China trade spats. In its latest farm-income forecast, USDA projects a 6.6% drop in receipts for the oilseeds, thanks to declines in both prices and quantities sold. Receipts for corn and other farm goods are projected higher, leading to an overall bump in U.S. farm incomes, though USDA also projects rising farm debt, debt-to-asset levels and interest expenses. Another metric farmers will grapple with this year: labor costs, which USDA forecasts will increase by 6.6% in 2019 due to wage rate increases. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Fed Banks See Pressure on Farms -- Market Talk

14:32 ET - Farmers' incomes remain under pressure across much of the Midwest, according to dispatches from Midwestern Federal Reserve banks detailed in the Fed's Beige Book report. Low crop prices are keeping profits under pressure in the St. Louis, Minneapolis and Kansas City Fed districts, and some farmers' capital spending is constrained, though land prices generally are seen holding steady. "Local agriculture contacts continued to express pessimism about the industry in the near term as low commodity prices and rising input costs strain farm incomes," St. Louis Fed officials say. The USDA is predicting a 10% rise in overall U.S. net farm income this year, after tumbling 16% in 2018. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

ADM Adds Climate Change to Farming Risks -- Market Talk

15:00 ET - In another sign that the world's biggest agricultural firms are strategizing for warmer temperatures and more volatile weather, grain trader Archer Daniels Midland adds climate change to the list of risk factors that could affect availability and prices of crops. Government policies, competition for grain, crop disease and other factors are similarly listed in ADM's annual report filed late last month, but climate change is a new one compared with previous years--when ADM only mentioned climate change policies by governments among potential environmental compliance requirements. ADM notes in the filing Argentine droughts in 2017 and 2018 cutting into corn and soybean supplies, though a direct climate change link isn't drawn there. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

US Ethanol Production Stays Down, Inventory Rises -- Market Talk

12:38 ET - US weekly ethanol production has fallen this week, sliding by 4,000 barrels a day to 1.024M. Production is down 3.1% from the same time last year. Despite the slide, traders were expecting a slightly larger decrease in production this week, according to Terry Reilly with Futures International--making the latest report only somewhat bearish. Ethanol inventories this week are up 552,000 barrels, to 24.261M barrels--a 4.8% uptick from last year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Rally Pauses -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - The rally in lean hog futures on the CME, in which the April contract moved up for six days in a row, has taken a break today with the contract finishing 1.4% lower at 57.075 cents a pound. This respite puts an end to the 5.4% correction seen in that time period. Meanwhile, live cattle futures for April finished only 0.1% higher at $1.289. New snowy weather expected to hit the Midwest this week will likely again affect the ability of cows to feed, causing them to lose weight and further tighten beef supply. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)