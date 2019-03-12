GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Soars as Buyers Return to Oversold Futures

Wheat contracts for May delivery jumped 5.7% to $4.53 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as investors took the opportunity to pile back into the oversold contract. Corn contracts for May delivery rose 1% to $3.65 3/4 a bushel. May soybean contracts rose 0.8% to $8.97 a bushel.

Wheat Stages Rally: May wheat futures shot up Tuesday, with the sentiment that the grain is oversold driving the buying rally. Although concerns about global wheat supplies remain, U.S. wheat is becoming more competitive on the global stage thanks to its low price, according to Don Roose of US Commodities. "I think we're going into an important growing season around the world," said Mr. Roose, adding that weather and trade deal developments will have a strong impact on wheat futures going forward.

U.S.-China Trade Deal Is Getting Closer, Lighthizer Says -- Update

WASHINGTON -- Negotiations to settle the trade battle between the U.S. and China are intensifying, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel Tuesday, with both sides holding frequent talks aiming to clear the last stumbling blocks.

"Our hope is we are in the final weeks of an agreement," Mr. Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee.

Both sides are seeking to resolve remaining issues before Chinese President Xi Jinping completes a European trip, which starts around March 21 and is set to include meetings in Italy, France and other countries, according to people close to the talks. That would allow Mr. Xi to tack on a stop at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late March or early April to sign a trade pact, the people said.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazil Conab Soybean Projection Less Than USDA -- Market Talk

10:01 ET - Brazilian crop agency Conab has cut its forecast for the country's 2018/19 soybean crop by 4.9% from its previous estimate, estimating the crop at 113.5 million tons. This is slightly down from the USDA's last estimate of 116.5 million tons. "The expected harvest loss of 5.8 million tons can be observed in important states that grow the oilseed," says Conab. Despite this harvest loss, the 2018/19 crop is still expected to be the third-largest on record, the agency says. The news is slightly bullish for soybean futures in the US today. "The Conab numbers were a little supportive in that they were under the USDA, but there are still plenty of beans around the world to meet demand," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Rains Boost 2018-2019 Soybean Crop -- Market Talk

0848 ET - Favorable weather conditions in February, consisting of cooler, wetter weather than in December and January, led agricultural consultancy AgRural to raise slightly its forecast for Brazil's 2018-2019 soybean crop to 112.9 million metric tons, from its previous forecast of 112.5 million tons. Hot, dry weather at the end of last year and start of this year had many analysts cutting their forecasts for the soybean crop, and 2018-2019 production of the oil seeds will still be smaller than the previous season's record harvest of 119.3 million tons. Brazilian crop agency Conab on Tuesday cut its estimate for the soybean harvest to 113.5 million tons, from February's forecast of 115.3 million tons. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Prices Slump While Hogs Continue Runup -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - April live cattle futures fall 1.8%, with indications that beef demand has slipped, according to Dennis Smith of Archer Financials. The contract is now at its lowest level in over a month. Meanwhile, April hog futures rose 1.3%. According to Steiner Consulting Group, activity in China has been instrumental in affecting prices worldwide in the past month. The Chinese New Year is traditionally a big pork consumption holiday in China and producers likely sought to market more hogs during January and February to coincide with the holiday," says the firm. "The result was extreme downward pressure on prices. Since then prices have jumped." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)