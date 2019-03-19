GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Extend Losses

Wheat for May delivery edged lower Tuesday, falling 0.1% to $4.56 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday as traders weigh effects of wet weather and continued trade uncertainty.

Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.2% to $9.04 a bushel.

May corn contracts fell by 0.1% to $3.71 1/4 a bushel.

Midwestern Flooding Raises Crop Concerns -- Market Talk

10:42 ET - Grain traders are tracking the flow of floodwaters across portions of the US Farm Belt, gauging the potential impact on planting this spring's crop. Days of heavy rain following a tough winter have spread flooding across portions of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, damaging fields, roads and railroad lines. "There is time for things to dry out and a crop to go in a timely manner, but the damage to roads and rail are going to make it a logistical nightmare," says Doug Bergman, director with commodities brokerage RCM Alternatives. May wheat futures rise slightly to $4.57 a bushel, while corn contracts tick lower to $3.69 a bushel. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Canada Budget Has More Money for Dairy Farmers -- Market Talk

16:29 ET - Canada will offer more money for farmers affected by trade deals that have opened the country's protected dairy, poultry and egg sectors to more imports. In its 2019 budget plan, the government says it will provide up to C$3.65B in new funding to bolster those farmers' incomes and preserve the value of their production quotas, which are used to control domestic supply. The funding is meant to address the effect of Canada's recent trade deals with Europe and Pacific Rim countries only. The money doesn't address the upshot of the revised North American free trade agreement. That deal, which was reached last fall but has yet to be ratified, saw Canada accede to US demands for further concessions in its dairy market. (kim.mackrael@wsj.com; @kimmackrael)

Flooding Takes Toll on Nebraska And Iowa Farmers -- Market Talk

09:58 ET - Nebraska's agricultural sector could be facing nearly a billion dollars in damage and losses after a blizzard and record flooding across the Midwest, according to early estimates. Agriculture accounts for 20% of the state's GDP, and livestock accounted for nearly 60% of its agriculture revenue, or $12.5B, last year. The blizzard hit Nebraska during calving season for the state's 1.9M beef cows. Farmers were also flooded in Iowa, a leader in pork and egg production, but a spokeswoman with the state's agriculture department said it was too soon to know the full extent of damage. (erin.ailworth@wsj.com and kris.maher@wsj.com)

Midwest Flooding Could Increase Soybean Acreage -- Market Talk

09:35 ET - Grain traders are watching the skies as concern surrounding wet weather in the Midwest grows. "Traders are showing concerns for more wet weather being forecast and additional flooding in the Midwest, Plains, and Delta to delay corn planting and encourage farmers to switch more acres to soybeans," Allendale analysts say. The recent storms have also hindered transportation in the affected areas, making it difficult to move grain. "The national news is not letting us turn away from the flooding out west, with reports of major bridges and highways getting washed out in Nebraska, and rail transport showing similar problems," says Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital Markets. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

FDA Seeks Additional Resources to Respond to Food Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug administration said Tuesday that as part of President Donald Trump's 2020 Budget it is requesting additional resources to support the use of whole genome sequencing and expand its ability to respond to food contamination.

The additional resources would increase the FDA's ability to use new technologies that make it easier to track products, the agency said, enabling it to work with stakeholders, including industry producers, to more quickly remove harmful products or ingredients from the supply chain.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - CME hog futures fall 0.6% while cattle futures rise 0.6%. Snow and rain in parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa could result in cattle death loss in those regions from 2% to 5%, which could reduce the 2019 calf crop by 0.2% to 0.6%, Allendale says. Meanwhile, cattle traders await Friday's cattle-on-feed report. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)