GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Rise Before Planting Report

Wheat contracts for May delivery rose 0.8% to $4.69 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with grains markets said treading water until the USDA's planting acreage report Friday. May corn contracts gained 0.4% to $3.79 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans contracts for May delivery rose 0.3% to $9.06 1/2 a bushel.

Flooding Will Continue to Hit Midwestern Farmers -- Market Talk

10:24 ET - Flooding in the US Midwest is expected to have a continued effect on crops this spring. According to the NOAA's 2019 US spring flood outlook released last week, moderate to major flooding is expected in river areas in the Midwest, close to where major planting and growth is done. Grain traders are watching the market with the expectation that adverse weather is slowing planting activities in the Midwest. "Flooding continues to be a problem along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "Current weather outlook remains wet as we head into spring planting time, but the market is also quick to acknowledge the speed with which crops can go in with modern machinery." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Archer Daniels Sees $50 Million to $60 Million Pretax Hit From Weather >ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Monday said severe weather disruptions will reduce its first-quarter pretax operating profit by $50 million to $60 million. The Chicago agribusiness giant said the profit hit will be roughly split between its carbohydrate-solutions and origination segments.

A Trade Deal May Not Be Enough For US Soybean Farmers -- Market Talk

09:19 ET - Despite continuous trader enthusiasm that a deal between the US and China will lead to huge export sales of soybeans for the 2018/19 marketing year, there are reasons to think that any deal reached now will be too little, too late. According to Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage, one key issue for US soybean sales to China is the effect of African swine fever on China's pig herds, which is in turn depressing Chinese demand for soybeans used as livestock feed. "The potential for Chinese buying is nice to talk about, but it will really take some sort of weather problem this summer to trim the large US carryout in soybeans," says Pfitzenmaier. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Losing Steam as Rains Slow Work in Fields -- Market Talk

10:37 ET - Brazilian farmers had finished harvesting on 67% of the land planted with soybeans for the 2018-2019 growing season as of March 21, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That's 4 percentage points higher than a week earlier, and slightly ahead of the 65% five-year average for the date, AgRural said. Work in fields has been slowed by rains that have been falling in many regions of the country, especially in the state of Parana, where the quality of some soybeans has been affected, the group said. Hot, dry weather in some states at the end of 2018 and start of 2019 led many analysts to reduce their crop forecasts since the start of this year, and AgRural currently expects a harvest of 112.9M metric tons, down from 119.3M tons in the 2017-2018 season. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Slide, Hogs Stay Firm -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - June cattle futures finish lower by 1.9% at $1.21125 per pound, in reaction to Friday's Cattle on Feed report that showed cattle supply larger versus this time last year, defying analyst expectations of slimmer supplies. Meanwhile, June lean hog futures stay steady, down only 0.1% to 95.550 cents per pound as traders continue to ride the momentum of Chinese interest in US pork. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)