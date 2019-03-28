GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Prices Fall Despite Sales to Middle East

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $4.64 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday following confirmation of renewed interest in U.S. wheat in the Middle East. Soybean for May delivery rose 0.2% to $8.89 1/2 a bushel. May corn contracts rose 0.1% to $3.74 a bushel.

Export Sales: The USDA confirmed what the market had suspected -- that the U.S. scored two export sales for wheat this week. One was for 120,000 metric tons of soft red winter wheat to Egypt, while the other was for 150,000 metric tons to Iraq. "Wheat is suffering the greatest losses today as a classic case of 'buy the rumor, sell the fact' takes place following overnight export sales," Karl Setzer of Citizens Elevator said. Friday's planting report from the USDA is likely to help traders determine what to do with their wheat positions, Mr. Setzer said.

Trade, Supply Disruptions Pressure Cargill's Core Grain Unit -- Market Talk

09:51 ET - Grain-trading behemoth Cargill is feeling China's absence from the US soybean market as global trade conflicts rage on. In its 3Q release, the company said earnings in its core grain origination and processing business reflected "a challenging environment," marked by ongoing trade disputes and other supply chain disruptions. North American soybean and canola processing operations ran at full throttle, Cargill said, but profits were reduced without China to soak up massive US oilseed supplies. "Trade turbulence" also weighed on the company's soybean processing operations in China, as did the culling of hogs to minimize the spread of a deadly virus there, which buffeted demand for Cargill's soy-based animal feed. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Wintry Weather a Mixed Bag for Cargill -- Market Talk

10:21 ET - Extreme winter weather brought good news and bad for agricultural conglomerate Cargill, which sells a host of bioindustrial products used in making a broad swath of products from candles to asphalt to paint. The company said wintry weather in North America slowed sales of such products to the road construction industry, while ice and snow that blanketed roads across the US fueled demand for the company's deicing products. Heavy snowfall and spring rains have since caused catastrophic flooding in parts of the Midwest, prompting problems for Cargill peers like ADM and CHS. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Barge Stoppages, Rail Outages Snarl Grain Shipments after Floods -- Market Talk

13:49 ET - Flood-induced barge stoppages on key US waterways and ongoing rail outages have significantly curtailed grain shipments, according to the USDA. The agency says widespread flooding has closed multiple locks on the Upper Mississippi River, a critical artery used to move agricultural commodities and supplies. While BNSF and UP are reopening some rail corridors after flooding washed out tracks, significant routes remain closed and trains are running at reduced speeds in some areas. Key grain carloads for the week ended March 16 were 22% lower than the year-ago period, while grain shipments by barge were 29% lower for the week ended Saturday, USDA says. The disruptions are causing headaches for farmers and agribusinesses navigating a prolonged farm economy slump. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Flooding Hurts Rail Transport in Midwest -- Market Talk

12:51 ET - The ongoing flooding being experienced in the Midwest is impacting rail travel, specifically for grains. According to the USDA's grain transportation report, grain carloads are down 22% this week from the same time last year. According to the USDA, this is because of flooding causing outages to rail lines throughout the US Midwest. "Midwest flooding continues to significantly affect railroads," the USDA says. "BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad both report progress in reopening corridors, but outages remain." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Day Down -- Market Talk

15:15 ET - June lean hog futures finish on a low note, down 3.2% at 91.8 cents per pound. The contract traded down all day, driven by trader disappointment that China had not purchased any more US pork in the past week despite its struggles with African swine fever. "Weekly export data released this morning did not show China in our market last week, so the trade is a seller today," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financials. Meanwhile, June live cattle futures finished practically unchanged for the day, at $1.19625 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)