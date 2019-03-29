GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Big Corn Supplies Send Prices Sharply Lower

Corn contracts for May delivery fell 4.7% to $3.56 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday after USDA reports showed that corn stockpiles in the U.S. were bigger than anticipated. Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 1.5% to $4.57 3/4 a bushel. May soybean contracts fell 0.6% to $8.84 1/4 a bushel.

Corn Futures Battered: May corn futures on the CBOT took a big hit after the release of the USDA's prospective plantings and quarterly supplies reports, after sitting on the sidelines of trading for most of the day waiting for the report to come out. Particularly bearish were the inventory figures released, in which corn inventories exceeded analyst estimates by roughly 300 million bushels, at 8.605 billion bushels. Inventories of soybeans and wheat also exceeded analyst estimates, but at slimmer margins. "There was much more corn held in inventories than expected," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

New China Soybean Purchase: The USDA confirmed Friday that 816,000 metric tons of soybeans were sold for delivery to China during the 2018/19 marketing year. However, the total was below the amount rumored by market participants, who were expecting a purchase closer to 2 million metric tons. The USDA also announced a new export sale of hard red winter wheat to Iraq, at 150,000 metric tons. The news didn't spark much activity among grains traders, who held off until the USDA release of their prospective plantings and quarterly inventories reports.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Data: Good News For Crop Supply Sellers, But Corn Plummets -- Market Talk

16:01 ET - Fresh USDA data brings good news for peddlers of crop supplies but bad news for farmers. A report on farmers' spring planting plans predicts a 4.1% increase in corn acres this year, as farmers shun soybeans amid ongoing Chinese tariffs on US oilseeds. That's bodes well for seed sellers like Bayer, DowDuPont and Syngenta, due to the higher profits they typically earn on corn seed, and for fertilizer companies like CF, that sell crop nutrients for the nitrogen-hungry plant. But news of more corn acres--and larger-than-expected stockpiles--swamped the corn market Friday, sending futures prices for the grain down 4.7%. Forecasts for ongoing Midwest flooding could still scramble the planting math, however, boosting soybean acreage in areas that remain too wet to plant. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Brazil's Better Weather Boosting Soybean Crop -- Market Talk

11:29 ET - Better weather in large parts of Brazil since the end of January has reduced losses due to the unusually hot and dry climate in December and the start of January, according to agricultural consultancy Safras & Mercado. The group raised its estimate for the 2018-2019 soybean harvest to 116.4M metric tons, from its previous forecast of 115.4M tons. The figure is still a decline from the 121.7M tons Safras says the country produced in the 2017-2018 season. The bad weather at the turn of the year hit productivity in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul, but the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Goias are showing increased productivity, and an increase in the planted area this year will also help limit losses from the heat and lack of rain, Safras says. Brazil's national crop agency, Conab, measured the 2017-2018 soybean crop at 119.3M tons, slightly less than Safras's measure. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Slow Start to Argentina Soybean Harvest Due to Rain -- Market Talk

0756 ET - Argentina's soybean farmers are off to a slow, late start to harvesting work because of rains that have soaked fields and because of developmental delays in the crop, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. Only 1.6% of the area planted with soybeans had been harvested as of March 28, compared with 8.8% on the same date last year, the Exchange said. Low temperatures in some areas have also slowed harvesting work, and though the forecast is for warmer weather in the short term, more rain is also expected, which could continue to slow work in already damp fields, according to the exchange. Productivity in areas already harvested is within the expected range, however, and the Exchange maintained its forecast of a harvest of at least 53 million metric tons. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Finish The Week Down 9% -- Market Talk

15:13 ET - After rising over 40% in the month of March, June lean hog futures on the CME retreated 8.8% in the past week. Disappointment over a lack of Chinese export purchases of US pork spilled over into a second day, but market participants still maintain a bullish longer-term outlook thanks to the spread of African swine fever in China. Today, hog futures finished down 3.5% at 88.55 cents per pound. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished trading down 0.5%, at $1.19 per pound. Cattle futures are expected to stage a recovery soon following a down week. "After falling $6 in just five days, a recovery in June cattle is expected to get underway," says AgResource. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)