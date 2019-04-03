GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wet Weather Drives Bounce in Wheat Futures

Wheat contracts for May delivery rose 1.5% to $4.71 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday. Corn contracts for May delivery rose 0.4% to $3.62 3/4 a bushel. May soybeans contracts dropped 0.1% to $8.98 3/4 a bushel.

Wet weather in the Midwest, where extensive flooding has damaged farmlands, has reduced availability of soft red winter wheat. Winter kill freezing has also restrained the winter wheat variety, according to Joel Karlin of Western Milling. That doesn't mean declining wheat prices have turned a corner - or will in the near future. "I don't think there's any real fundamental news moving anything," Mr. Karlin said. "You'd be hard-pressed to make a bullish case for any (grains)."

Ethanol Production Up Despite Flooding -- Market Talk

11:39 ET - Flooding in the Midwest apparently has not derailed ethanol production in the past week, defying analyst predictions that production outages due to the flooding would eat into weekly figures. Production totaled 999,000 barrel per day, according to EIA data--up 24,000 barrels from last week. Inventories have dropped, however, down 456,000 barrels and totaling 23.99M barrels. June corn futures, which sometimes react to bullish or bearish ethanol reports, has remained steady up 0.1% on the CBOT today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Chinese Demand for Oilseed Expected Strong Despite Swine Fever -- Market Talk

10:08 ET - Demand for oilseeds, particularly soybeans, is expected to rise in the 2019/20 season, despite African swine fever ravaging the country's pig population and limiting demand from farmers for soymeal to feed pigs. According to the USDA, China is expected to produce more chicken, fish, and cattle in reaction to the declining pig population, to serve as alternative meat choices. The USDA expects that soymeal will still be utilized to feed these alternatives. With a trade deal between the U.S. and China believed to be almost reached, this is likely hopeful news for U.S. soybean farmers -- who are staring down a 900M bushel carryout for soybeans in the 2018/19 marketing year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Food and HPC Sales Rise in Latest U.S. Nielsen Market Data -- Market Talk

0914 GMT - The latest Nielsen market data from the U.S. for the four weeks ending Mar. 23 suggests food and home-and-personal-care sales grew 1.9% during the period, although Nielsen doesn't yet capture online sales. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle's sales grew 1.5%, boosted by its milk products and pet-care offerings. However, France's Danone and L'Oreal posted a fall in sales, with the former's milk substitutes souring its performance. L'Oreal's 1% sales decline can be attributed to a low- and mid-single digit decline in cosmetics and hair care, respectively, Credit Suisse analysts say. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Rally Continues -- Market Talk

15:14 ET - June lean hog futures on the CME finished trading up 3.7% at 94.850 cents per pound. So far this week, hog futures have regained 8%. This follows a week where the futures contract lost 8.8% in reaction to indications that China's need for US pork was perhaps not as dire as a large purchase in early March made traders believe. News today of further spread of African swine fever in Asia may support continued price increases. Meanwhile, live cattle futures fell 0.5%, to $1.19 per pound. Cattle futures have now fallen 3.8% since the beginning of March. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)