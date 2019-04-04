GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Ride Potential U.S.-China Trade Deal Higher

Soybean contracts for May delivery rose 0.9% to $9.06 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday on prospects that the U.S. and China will announce a Trump-Xi Summit for later this month. Corn contracts for May delivery rose 0.7% to $3.65 1/4 a bushel. May wheat contracts dropped 0.1% to $4.70 3/4 a bushel.

Agriculture futures climbed along with talk that if a U.S.-China summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi is announced this week, China may soon purchase large amounts of U.S. corn and soybeans. "I would rather be long than short right now," said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading, estimating that China would buy 12 million metric tons of U.S. corn per year if a deal is reached, taking a sizable bite out of the inventories currently languishing in American silos.

Constellation Brands Gets a Boost From Beer Sales -- 2nd Update

Constellation Brands Inc. said sales rose in the latest quarter as stronger beer sales helped offset weakness in its lower-priced wine brands.

Net sales for the Victor, N.Y., company, which produces Casa Noble Tequila, Cook's California Champagne and Svedka vodka, rose 2% from a year earlier to $1.8 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.73 billion.

Cargill Shifts Leadership in Grain -- Market Talk

13:23 ET - Cargill is shuffling leadership of its grain-trading and animal feed divisions during a tumultuous time in agricultural markets. Joe Stone, head of Cargill's animal nutrition unit, will take leadership of its global agricultural supply chain with the pending retirement of GJ van den Akker, a 30-year Cargill veteran who previously held the job. David Webster, who has headed Cargill's edible oils operations, will lead animal-feed making. Cargill and agricultural rivals like Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland are grappling with fallout from trade disputes that have redirected global commodity flows, after years of low crop prices muted markets and made profits hard to come by. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Canopy Drives Up Constellation Interest Expenses -- Market Talk

08:28 ET - Constellation Brands says financing for its $4B investment in Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth will drive up interest costs in the current fiscal year. Constellation sees FY20 interest expense of $420M-$430M, compared with $367M in the just-ended FY19. The FY20 view includes $105M of incremental interest from the Canopy financing. Constellation said equity earnings and related activities from its 37% stake in Canopy totaled a reported loss of $2.6M and an adjusted loss of $16.5M in its 4Q. Constellation shares fall 1.8% premarket. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

Conagra Recalls Some Hunt's Tomato Paste Due to Potential for Mold >CAG

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said it is recalling an unspecified number of cans of Hunt's Tomato Paste due to the potential presence of mold.

The Chicago packaged-foods company said the recall involves six-ounce cans of no-salt-added tomato paste that could have been damaged after the canning process, creating the potential for mold.

Kraft Heinz Venture Fund Makes First Investment -- Market Talk

12:30 ET - The $100M venture-capital fund that Kraft Heinz launched in October to invest in food-industry tech companies has taken its first stake. Evolv Ventures says it invested an undisclosed amount in GrubMarket, which buys local food directly from producers and sells it online directly to businesses and consumers. TechCruch says Evolv was one of several participants in a $25M funding round for GrubMarket. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finish Session Higher on US-China Sentiment -- Market Talk

15:14 ET - Both lean hogs and live cattle on the CME jump today, with June lean hog futures rising 3.2% to 97.85 cents per pound, while live cattle futures up 2.2% to $1.21575. According to Troy Vetterkind with Vetterkind Cattle Brokerage, cattle followed the hogs progression today--and hogs rose due to speculation the US and China would announce a summit with President Trump and Chinese President Xi to sign off on a trade deal. "It sounds like the US and China are getting pretty close on a trade agreement," says Vetterkind. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)