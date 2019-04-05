GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Prices Fall on Lack of Progress in U.S.-China Trade Talks

Soybean contracts for May delivery fell 0.8% to $8.99 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, as talk of a U.S.-China trade summit didn't pan out. Corn contracts for May delivery fell 0.8% to $3.62 1/2 a bushel. May wheat contracts dropped 0.6% to $4.67 3/4 a bushel.

Trade Talks: The lack of developments out of this week's U.S.-China trade negotiations pushed futures down Friday. Following a meeting Thursday, President Trump didn't confirm a U.S.-China summit to sign a trade deal, but did give a loose estimate that such a summit could occur in the next month. "Beans broke good and proper after we got Trumpled last night, the Prez saying that we may have to wait four to six weeks for a complete trade deal, after everyone got bulled up thinking a summit meeting was about to be announced," said Charlie Sernatinger of EDF Man Capital.

Border Closure Threats: President Trump traveled to the U.S.-Mexican border Friday, and before he left tweeted that if he was dissatisfied with Mexico's efforts to apprehend people crossing the border illegally, he would place a tariff of 25% on all cars manufactured in Mexico and shipped to the U.S.--as well as close the border. Both acts would supersede the USMCA trade agreement, Trump said. For agriculture, absence of Mexico as a trading partner would likely cause futures to drop.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

CDC Investigating E.Coli Outbreak of Unknown Origin Across Five States

The CDC is investigating an E.coli outbreak that has spread across five states, according to the agency, though the source of infections isn't yet known.

Seventy-two people have been sickened in the E.coli O103 outbreak and five people hospitalized, the CDC said.

Oil Hits Five-Month Highs on Economic Optimism

Oil prices climbed to five-month highs Friday, boosted by economic data that showed strong growth in U.S. jobs. Light, sweet crude for May delivery gained 1.6% to $63.08 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closing at the highest level since Nov. 5.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Higher Despite No Trade Announcement -- Market Talk

15:55 ET - June lean hog futures on the CME finish the day 1.2% higher, at 98.975 cents per pound. This despite the market's disappointment that a trade summit between the US and China was not announced late yesterday, which many traders would have taken as a signal that the Chinese would resume buying large amounts of US pork. According to the CFTC's Commitment of Traders data released after market close, long positions in hogs by managed money grew by nearly 5,000 contracts, while shorts dropped by nearly 8,000. Meanwhile, live cattle contracts sank in the past week--with the June futures contract also dropping by 1% to $1.2035 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)