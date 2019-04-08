GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Traders Tentative Ahead of WASDE

Corn contracts for May delivery fell 0.7% to $3.60 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as traders took a cautious approach ahead of tomorrow's USDA report and an uncertain future for U.S.-China trade. Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 0.5% to $4.65 1/4 a bushel. May soybean contracts stayed practically unchanged, at $8.99 3/4 a bushel.

Morning Rally Sputters: Strength at the start of trading in the morning dried up throughout the day, with many traders unwilling to step into the market amid an uncertain schedule for the U.S.-China deal and a bearish view of tomorrow's WASDE report from the USDA. "The fear of many traders is that the Trump Administration keeps asking for more and more from the Chinese which is frustrating the negotiations," AgResource said. Tuesday's WASDE report from the USDA is expected to show higher corn inventories - although traders are holding out for indications that a slow start to 2019 corn planting will hit next year's production.

Roundup, the Weedkiller That Changed Farming, Faces a Reckoning

For years, scientists at Monsanto Co. worked closely with outside researchers on studies that concluded its Roundup weedkiller was safe.

That collaboration is now one of the biggest liabilities for the world's most widely used herbicide and its new owner, Bayer AG, which faces mounting lawsuits alleging a cancer link to Roundup.

Plaintiffs' attorneys are putting Monsanto's ties to the scientific community at the center of a series of high-stakes suits against Bayer. Since the German company acquired Monsanto last June, two juries in California have sided with plaintiffs who have lymphoma and blamed the herbicide for their disease. Bayer's shares have fallen roughly 35% since the first verdict.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Managed Money Builds Short Corn Position -- Market Talk

09:16 ET - Large investment firms trading on the CBOT are continuing to build a massive short position in corn. According to Friday's Commitment of Traders data released by the CFTC, managed money added 33,087 shorts, bringing the total short position to 447,760 contracts. Meanwhile, long positions by managed money dropped by 12,254 contracts, bringing that total to 183,992 contracts. The resulting net position of 263,768 contracts is up 37% from this time last month. The activity comes despite indications that Midwestern weather may hamper 2019 growing. "The weather outlook isn't improving much, but 'the funds' are sticking with their near record net short position," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazilian Soybeans Much Cheaper for China than US -- Market Talk

10:26 ET - The choice for China to import soybeans from either Brazil or the US appears to be clear price-wise, with Brazilian soybeans costing roughly 21% less than their American counterparts. Brazilian soybeans with freight to China and tariffs added costs of approximately $11.50 per bushel, while US soybeans average around $14.50 per bushel, INTL FCStone says. The spread between the two grew dramatically wider late last year, with the spread rarely being more than $1 a bushel prior to then. According to the firm, a 28% tariff and 10% value-added tax instituted in July helped propel US soybeans to their wider spread versus Brazil. This morning, May soybean futures on the CBOT are trading up 0.4% to over $9.02. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Drought, Flooding from Cyclone Hurt Cropping in Southern Africa -- Market Talk

0811 GMT - The ongoing drought coupled with effects of Cyclone Idai have caused extensive crop damage across Southern Africa and below-average production is expected in most countries, including in corn surplus growers South Africa and Zambia, says the U.S.-funded research group Fewsnet. Flooding and high-speed winds have destroyed nearly 800,000 hectares of crops across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. End-of-season rains were less than 55% normal across most of the region, Fewsnet warns, while the effects of drought and cyclone which hit Mozambique in mid-March are expected to persist through early 2020. This is unwelcome news in a region still recovering from a record drought two years ago that forced South Africa, the continent's top corn producer, to import the grain for the first time in a decade. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com;@Nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Have Down Day, Cattle Stays Stable -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - The June lean hog contract on the CME finishes down 0.8%, at 98.15 cents per pound. According to traders, the slip in hog futures is a symptom of larger-picture of volatility in the hog market--with the June contract exceeding limits of $3 per hundredweight eight times in March, according to Steiner Consulting Group. "For comparison, in all of 2014 the June contract had 8 days of day-over-day changes that were limit up or down and the July contract during that timeframe had 6 limit changes." Cattle futures finish 0.3% higher on speculation of less beef availability and a snowstorm set to hit the Midwest exacerbating that issue. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)