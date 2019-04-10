GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Gains on Higher Ethanol Production

Corn contracts for May delivery were up 0.5% at $3.61 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with positive ethanol data providing hope for higher corn consumption. Soybean contracts for May delivery rose 0.4% at $9.02 a bushel. May wheat contracts fell 0.3% at $4.58 a bushel.

Ethanol production in the U.S. ticked up again, with weekly production rising to 1.002 million barrels per day, the highest level in nearly a month. This happened while ethanol inventories fell by 799,000 barrels, bringing the total to 23.193 million barrels. The decrease was far larger than expected by traders. Market participants have been concerned about how much corn ethanol would consume this year, with corn crushed for ethanol use dropped by 50 million bushels to 5.5 billion, according to the USDA's WASDE report released on Tuesday.

Conagra Rises on Upbeat Outlook -- Market Talk

11:27 ET - Conagra gains more than 6% after giving bullish estimates of adjusted EPS of $2.10-$2.20 for FY20 and $2.70-$2.80 for FY22. Analysts hadn't expected the food conglomerate to release guidance on its investor day as the company seeks to emerge from troubling years. The FY20 projections align with analyst estimates while FY22 guidance beats the Street view of $2.58, according to Factset. The food company estimates compounded annual three-year growth of 1%-2%. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Conagra Pushes Digital Advertising Over National Spend -- Market Talk

12:32 ET - Food companies have to be more tailored in their messaging to choosy consumers, leading Conagra to shift marketing spending to digital ads and away from big national campaigns, executives tell investors. "CPG marketers are falling short," co-COO Darren Serrao says, noting that the company is shifting spending away from big television and billboard ad campaigns toward targeted online promotions. Data purchased by the company is helping it better know when consumers bought products after viewing an online ad, Serrao says. Conagra has saved around $35M by better targeting its online ads as a result, he says. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Looking Better Thanks to Weather -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Brazil's soybean harvest in the 2018-2019 season will reach 114.6M metric tons, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. The group's previous estimate, from a month ago, was 112.9M tons. Better weather conditions in February and March helped areas that had been planted later in the season AgRural said. Hot, dry weather in several soybean-producing states in December and January hit productivity, pushing AgRural earlier this year to cut its forecast from the 121.4M tons it predicted in November. The higher estimate released Wednesday by AgRural will still be less than the record 119.3M tons Brazilian farmers produced in the 2017-2018 season. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Rise Amid South African Swine Fever Outbreak -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - June lean hog futures on the CME finish trading up 1.4% to 96.45c/pound. One driver for the move up is a report from the World Organisation for Animal Health that a case of African swine fever had been reported in South Africa, linked to a pig farm there possibly experiencing contact with wild pigs. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures fall 0.3% to $1.1995 per pound on what was described by Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing as "a very quiet day of trading here in Chicago." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)