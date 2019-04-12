GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Leads Grains Futures Higher

Wheat for May delivery rose 0.9% to $4.64 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, amid reports of new tenders that show U.S. wheat is competitively priced. May corn contracts edged 0.3% higher to $3.61 a bushel. Soybeans for May delivery were unchanged at $8.95 1/4 a bushel.

New tenders for wheat in the Middle East and North Africa are attainable for U.S. wheat sellers, with prices remaining low enough to compete with Russian and French varieties, traders said. However, U.S. wheat doesn't always win these price battles, according to AgResource. Egypt's state grain buyer on Thursday released a tender for optional origin wheat for late May/early June arrival, the firm said. U.S. soft red wheat was the cheapest wheat offered to Egypt on a fob basis, but Egypt ultimately secured 240,000 metric tons of Romanian and Ukrainian origin, AgResource said.

Argentina Soybean Harvest Looking Better as Harvest Advances -- Market Talk

12:36 ET - Argentina's soybean farmers picked up the pace of their harvesting, with work done on 16.9% of the area planted as of Thursday, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. That's up 10.5 percentage points from a week earlier, but 6.7 percentage points less than on the same date last year, the Exchange said. The Exchange also raised its forecast for the crop to 55 million metric tons, citing higher yields in some regions. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

More Blizzard: Futures on the CBOT only made mild moves Friday, due to uncertainty of how Winter Storm Wesley has affected crop planting that normally begins in the Midwest at this time of the year. "Trade is still trying to determine what impact this week's blizzard in the Plains may have had on plantings and acres this year," Karl Setzer of Citizens Elevator said. "As of right now, this appears to have been more of a factor on wheat." With the area already afflicted by flooding in recent weeks, the melting of the 1-2 feet of snow in some places will only add to the overwhelming wetness of the farmland.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Perdue Updates on 2018 Farm Bill Status -- Market Talk

11:04 ET - The 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 20, 2018, is still in progress of being implemented, according to US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Perdue said all of aid programs introduced under the bill have been initiated, with some coming online as late as yesterday. Beginning yesterday, eligible agricultural producers have access to higher loan amounts, in order to provide farmers with credit easier in times of disaster, according to the USDA. "Our goal is to have programs that function best for the people that we serve," says Perdue. "We have made progress in new Farm Bill provisions, and look to implement programs that are customer service focused and economically efficient." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA's Perdue Steps Up Roundup Defense -- Market Talk

10:56 ET - USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue steps up his defense of glyphosate, the embattled and ubiquitous farm herbicide marketed under Bayer's Roundup brand. Reacting to Vietnam's announced plan to ban glyphosate, Perdue says the move skirts World Trade Organization notification obligations, and ignores US government safety assessments that the USDA has shared with Vietnam's agricultural ministry. "This ban flies on the face of that scientific evidence," he says. Perdue worries about the future of global food production if Vietnam's farmers can't use the chemical, and says they may turn to "unregulated, illegal chemical products." Glyphosate is the target of thousands of US plaintiff lawsuits alleging a cancer link, though regulators like the EPA have continued to back its safety. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Higher to Close Week -- Market Talk

15:24 ET - Both live cattle and lean hogs finished higher after starting the day down -- with June cattle futures finishing up 0.9% and lean hog futures up 0.8%. According to Mark Schultz of Northstar Commodity, both futures contracts were given a lift due to downstream prices of cutouts rising. "The packer still has plenty of (pricing) room," says Schultz. For cattle in particular, inclement weather hitting the Midwest is expected to make a mess out of feedlots, which should constrict the amount of cattle available for slaughter. For pork, traders are unconvinced that the full scale of African swine fever's devastation of China is known. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)