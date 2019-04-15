GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean and Corn Up as Snow Delays Planting

Corn contracts for May delivery were up 0.5% at $3.62 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with snow cover in the Midwest delaying planting decisions on soybeans and corn. May soybean contracts rose 0.4% at $8.98 3/4 a bushel. Wheat contracts for May delivery fell 1.1% at $4.59 1/2 a bushel.

Bad Weather Supports Ags

The blizzard that swept through the Midwest last week provided support for agricultural futures today. Traders are eyeing possible planting delays due to the storm, which is helpful for a market that, without a trade deal with China, has accumulated billions of metric tons of excess supply for the 2018/19 marketing year. "The crop can go in fast, but it's the middle of April with a lot of areas still seeing a lot of snow on the ground," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "The inability of the market to break on last week's bearish crop report combined with the bad weather... makes me think downside is limited for now."

New Export Sale of US Soybeans Reported -- Market Talk

11:00 ET - The USDA confirmed this morning that 140,000 metric tons of soybean exports were sold for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2018/19 marketing year. Traders say that "unknown destinations" often means China. The sale comes following news of similar sales last week. Although more export purchases of US soybeans is bullish for the market, traders have been concerned that an increased reliance of China on US pork cuts into their purchases of animal feed, thusly cutting into foreign soybean purchases. Hog futures are down 0.3% so far this morning. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazilian Soybean Harvest Close to Complete Despite Rain -- Market Talk

10:24 ET - Brazilian farmers had finished harvesting on 88% of the area planted with soybeans as of Feb. 11, according to consultancy AgRural. That's ahead of the five-year average of 85% for the date, the group says. Work is advancing rapidly despite sparse rains in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, though more frequent precipitation in some northeastern states are slowing harvesting there and has caused some small problems with quality, AgRural says. Last week, the consultancy raised its forecast for the 2018-2019 crop to 114.6M metric tons from 112.9M. Even with the increase, it will be a decline from the record 119.3M tons Brazil produced in the 2017-2018 crop. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Large Funds Add to Record Short Corn Position -- Market Talk

08:52 ET - Managed money firms are continuing to add to their large position in corn futures on the CBOT, with traders now holding a nearly 300,000-contract net short position. According to commitment of trader's data released late Friday by the CFTC, managed money traders added 23,594 contracts to their short position, giving them 471,354 contracts in total that are short corn--a net short position of 289,859 contracts. However, more adverse weather like what hit the Midwest last week could change the appetite for shorting corn. "If the unfavourable weather conditions in the US growing areas persist for any prolonged period and further delay planting, this could prompt position squaring and push up the corn price significantly," says Commerzbank. Corn futures up in pre-market trading this morning. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End On Mixed Note -- Market Talk

15:45 ET - Livestock futures posted mixed movements for the day, with June hog futures moving down 0.2% to 98.3 cents per pound, while June live cattle moved up less than 0.1% at $1.21475 per pound. For beef, prices are expected to rise in the aftermath of the blizzard that hit last week. Snow cover is said to still be on the ground, and for feedlots muddy conditions are expected to resume. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)