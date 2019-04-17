GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Fall as Spread Between U.S., Brazilian Beans Widens

Soybeans for May delivery were down 1% at $8.79 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with the spread between U.S. and Brazilian soybeans wide enough to drag the U.S. futures contract down. May corn contracts eased 0.2% lower to $3.58 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for May delivery rose 0.5% at $4.47 a bushel. Brazilian soybeans cost 45 cents less per bushel than their U.S. counterparts, according to Karl Setzer of Citizens Elevator. The wider spread was likely behind the slide in soybean futures, as traders believe the U.S. price must drop in order to be cheap enough to pique Chinese interest. Otherwise, Brazilian soybeans will get the bulk of China's business, outside of whatever amounts China agrees to buy to appease the U.S. during trade negotiations.

Ethanol Inventories Continue to Fall -- Market Talk

11:01 ET - Inventories of ethanol in the US are continuing to decline this week, according to statistics from the EIA. New data show ethanol inventories fell 517,000 barrels to a total of 22.676M barrels, which is the lowest level since November. However, the amount is still 6.2% higher than this time last year. Ethanol production also inched up this week, moving up 14,000 barrels per day to 1.016M barrels. Traders say they anticipate improving ethanol supply tightness, which will be a boost to corn. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

PepsiCo's Sales Rise on Boost From Snacks--Update

PepsiCo Inc. said a key measure of quarterly sales grew at its fastest rate in more than three years, boosted by a rebound in its namesake soda after the food and drinks giant ramped up advertising. Overall organic revenue, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and asset sales, rose 5.2% from a year ago -- its best growth since the third quarter of 2015. The company has forecast 4% organic revenue growth for 2019. Overall, PepsiCo said revenue rose 2.6% to $12.88 billion, including a 5.5% gain in the North America Frito-Lay division and a 2% increase the company's North America beverages division.

Kroger Driverless Vehicle Pilot Expands -- Market Talk

08:54 ET - Kroger says later this spring it will start delivering groceries with driverless vehicles in Houston, its second test for the partnership with startup Nuro. The pilot with Nuro's self-driving Toyota Prius fleet follows its recent pilot in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kroger, the US's largest traditional supermarket chain, hopes that autonomous vehicles will drive down the cost of the expensive delivery service. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Day Down -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - Both lean hog and live cattle futures finished trading on the CME down, with June hog futures falling 1% to 96.125 cents per pound and live cattle futures losing 0.1% to $1.22375. Neither movement is believed to reflect supply and demand fundamentals, but more likely reflects fatigue surrounding the dragging US-China trade negotiations. "It is becoming more apparent that we are in this until June," says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. The sooner a deal is reached, the more time China has to buy pork from the US without tariffs in either direction - which would probably spur higher sales as China struggles with African swine fever. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)