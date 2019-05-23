GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Trump Administration Rolls Out $16 Billion Farm-Aid Program--3rd Update

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration said it would spend $16 billion to offset the impact on American agriculture from the trade conflict with China, with most of the money taking the form of direct payments to U.S. farmers.

The move Thursday followed a breakdown in talks earlier this month between Washington and Beijing. Amid expectations that American farmers will be hindered selling crops to China's 1.4 billion-person market, commodity prices, which were already mired in a years-long slump, sank further to their lowest level in more than 10 years.

Corn, Soybeans Sink in Reaction to U.S. Farm Aid Plan

Corn for July delivery fell 1.2% to $3.89 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, ending the contract's eight-session rally as traders were mildly disappointed with the terms of the newest U.S. farm aid package. Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.8% to $8.21 1/2 a bushel. July wheat eased 0.5% lower to $4.70 1/4 a bushel.

The Trump administration rolled out a $16 billion aid package to offset the impact of the China trade conflict. Futures initially maintained their gains before sinking on questions about the plan's specifics, including how farmers would qualify for payments, how much planting would qualify, and if farmers enrolled in the prevented planting program qualify. "In the end, the 'devil is in the details,'" AgResource said.

Floods Swamp U.S. Farm Belt -- Update

The wettest year on record is raising costs for the nation's biggest agricultural companies, stalling farmers' fieldwork and slowing shipments across the U.S. Farm Belt.

"It's got to be the worst ever that we've seen," said Jim Collins, head of Corteva Agriscience, the agricultural division of seed and pesticide maker DowDuPont Inc. Corteva's sales fell 11% for the most recent quarter it reported this month, partly because of Midwestern floods.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Government Payments Complicate Prevented Planting Decisions -- Market Talk

09:25 ET - With US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue confirming this morning that the USDA plans to implement a new $16B aid package for US farmers impacted by the US-China trade war, farmers who would have opted to take the prevented planting option in their crop insurance now have a new factor to consider when making their decisions. "The announcement that there would be another round of MFP (Market Facilitation Program) payments this year likely to impact PP decisions," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Should the payment for soybeans be high then farmers may decide to plant beans, even though there already is a large supply of them in the US for this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CBD Market Could Grow to $20B in Next Decade -- Market Talk

14:19 ET - The consumer market for CBD -- or cannabidiol -- could explode to $20B by 2024, according to cannabis market research group BDS Analytics. "Our growth forecast for the CBD market, across all distribution channels, predicts a compound annual growth rate of 49 percent by 2024," says BDS chief executive Roy Bingham. However, such a prediction is based on assertions that are far from certain, according to Jonathan Rubin, CEO of price-reporting agency Cannabis Benchmarks, who says the CBD market was worth roughly $630M last year. "There's a need to look at this skeptically," says Rubin, adding the process of learning how to grow hemp that maximizes CBD level while minimizing what is currently a high crop failure rate makes forecasting harder. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Glencore Ag Boss Latest Grain Exec to Depart -- Market Talk

13:02 ET - Chris Mahoney will retire as the CEO of Glencore Agriculture, the Swiss mining conglomerate's grain-trading division, amid a turbulent patch for global agricultural markets and following unsuccessful deal talks in recent years. Mahoney will be replaced at the end of September by David Mattiske, current head of Glencore Ag's European and Asian operations, the company says. Glencore's been closely watched as a potential acquirer in the agricultural sector: WSJ reported in 2017 the company had made an approach to rival Bunge, though those talks didn't lead to any deal. Mahoney's exit follows similar recent shuffles in grain-trading leadership at Archer Daniels Midland, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Quiet to Close Session -- Market Talk

15:16 ET - Livestock had little to show to close the session on the CME, with the August live cattle contract closing up 0.2% to $1.08150 per pound and the July lean hogs contract down 0.1% to 90.950 cents per pound. Domestic demand in the short-term appears to be flagging for pork, with prices for cuts including loin, butt, rib, and ham dropping for a third day. It also appears that the news of a Chinese purchase of US pork last week -- a purchase of 31,400 metric tons -- did little to move the futures market. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)