GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat, Corn Rally on Midwest Weather Forecasts

Wheat for July delivery rose 4.1% to $4.89 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders concerned that forecasts for heavy rain and winds over the weekend will seriously damage the U.S. wheat crop. Corn for July delivery rose 3.7% to $4.04 1/4 a bushel. July soybean contracts rose 1% to $8.29 3/4 a bushel.

World Wheat Competition Getting Tougher -- Market Talk

09:14 ET - US wheat is facing stronger competition from abroad, according to statistics released this week. Private analysts SovEcon forecast that wheat exports out of Russia for the 2019/20 season would total 38.2M metric tons, up from the country's official forecast of 36M. In France, soft wheat conditions reported as 79% good or excellent, up versus the US' total of 66% of winter wheat being in good or excellent condition. Wheat on the CBOT has been rallying in recent days, but is still well below where it started the year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn Resumes Rally After Yesterday's Pause -- Market Talk

10:58 ET - July corn futures on the CBOT have resumed their rally, recovering from yesterday's downturn and jumping closer to the $4 per bushel level. Corn is up 2.1% this morning, trading around $3.98 per bushel. This would be the ninth out of the last ten sessions that corn has risen, with the contract rising over 13% in that time period. Driving corn is continued forecasts of wet weather in the Midwest over the weekend, with some traders surmising that the details of the $16B farm aid package released by the USDA yesterday make farmers better off attempting to plant corn, even if it fails in the waterlogged soil. Wheat is also up today, by 2.5%, and soybeans are up 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Farm Aid Math Fuzzy -- Market Talk

08:39 ET - Traders and analysts are still unsure about how the market facilitation program of $16B for US farmers confirmed yesterday by the USDA will actually work. "The grain industry is having a difficult time understanding the new math in MFP calculations!" says AgResource. "No longer are payments based on bushels... rather, payments are based on county loss calculations due to trade disruptions to; China, the EU & Turkey and averaged across county acres/livestock units. And nearly all US ag production is eligible so that the $14.5B of benefits is spread out to everyone." The terms of the new aid also appear to discourage prevented planting, adding a further wrinkle to farmers' calculations on whether or not to plant this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle on Feed Shows Higher Cattle Supply -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - Cattle and calves on feed for the US slaughter market totaled 11.8M head as of May 1, according to the Cattle on Feed report released by the USDA today, 2% higher than last year and the highest May 1 figure since the report began in 1996. The live cattle futures contract on the CME closed before the report was released, but the market was not anticipating a bullish report - the July contract closed the session down 0.2% at $1.07950 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)