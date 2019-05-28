Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 05/28
503.5 USc   +2.86%
05:13pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:56pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 28
DJ
04:43pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-May 28
DJ
News 
News

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

05/28/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Soybeans Higher After Wet Holiday Weekend

Corn for July delivery rose 4% to $4.20 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, with investment funds believed to be covering short positions amid storms across the Midwest over the weekend. Soybeans for July delivery rose 3.2% to $8.56 a bushel. July wheat contracts rose 3.1% to $5.04 3/4 a bushel.

Corn Soars: Up for 10 of the last 11 sessions, corn futures have gained nearly 20% over that period as wet weather delays planting of the crop. Rainfall is expected to continue this week as the final dates for corn planting draw near. According to the USDA, Friday is the final corn planting date for Iowa and parts of six other states, while June 5 is the final date for four states.

Funds Go Long: In response to tough weather expected to keep planting progress slow, investment funds appear to be covering their short positions and buying new long positions. "CBOT floor brokers estimate that funds have bought 3,000 contracts of (Chicago) wheat, 11,000 contracts of corn and 9,000 contracts of soybeans," AgResource said.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grain Inspection Report Delivers Bullish News -- Market Talk

11:40 ET - The USDA's grain-inspection report is bullish news for futures, particularly for corn and soybeans. Corn inspections totaled 1.098M metric tons, exceeding analyst forecasts. Meanwhile, data for soybeans show 272,886 tons were inspected for shipment to China--a promising figure for a market anxious over the interest level of its biggest buyer following a breakdown of US-China trade talks earlier this month. Corn and soybeans are up 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively, on the CBOT today. Wheat is up 3%, although wheat inspected for export totaled 494,097 tons--falling on the low end of analyst forecasts. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Farm Woes Boost Crop Prices in Black Sea -- Market Talk

09:45 ET - The rally in US grain prices is feeding into higher prices for crops around the Black Sea. Producers in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan largely sell to different consumers than US farmers. But the surge in benchmark prices on the Chicago Board of Trade has still rippled through agricultural markets in the region. Andrey Sizov, managing director of Moscow-based analytics firm SovEcon, says that on a free-on-board basis milling-wheat prices have risen from around $180 a ton in April to around $190 now--a climb of over 5%--at Black Sea ports. The rise has surprised Sizov, since the upcoming Black Sea wheat harvest is set to be a strong one. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Continue Weak Trend -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - July lean hog futures finished trading lower, down by 2.6% to 85.7 cents per pound. This puts the hog price at a level last seen in late March, when hog futures were on the rise in reaction to indications of African swine fever severity in China. It is the fifth of the last six sessions that hogs recorded a decline, with the contract falling 8.2% in that period. Analysts and traders maintain that the disappointment among traders about slower-than-anticipated Chinese demand for US pork has been the catalyst for the slide. Live cattle futures were also down today by 0.2%, trading at $1.07775 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 420.75 End-of-day quote.7.80%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 503.5 End-of-day quote.-2.73%
05:13pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:56pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 28
DJ
04:43pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-May 28
DJ
04:43pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-May 28
DJ
03:56pCorn, Soybeans Higher After Wet Holiday Weekend
DJ
05/25ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Judge Bars Bud Light From Suggesting Rival Beers Contain ..
DJ
05/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/24Wheat, Corn Rally on Midwest Weather Forecasts
DJ
05/23ADM Milling Flour Recall Includes Two Lots
DJ
05/23GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
