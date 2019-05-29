GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Futures Gain in Uncertain Market

Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.9% to $8.72 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with planting of the crop still far behind the usual pace. Corn for July delivery eased 0.4% to $4.18 3/4 a bushel, after gaining 10 out of the past 11 sessions. July wheat contracts fell 2.8% to $4.90 1/2 a bushel.

Extensively delayed plantings are feeding into speculation that more soybeans will be needed to make soymeal and soyoil this year. According to Brian Grossman of Zaner Group, soybeans planted later in the growing season are generally of lesser quality than those planted early. The USDA has reported that only 29% of intended soybean acres have been planted nationwide, down from a five-year average of 66% for this time of year.

ADM Creates Business Unit for Oilseeds -- Market Talk

11:53 ET - Archer Daniels Midland says it will create a business unit called Ag Services & Oilseeds, which is a combination of its origination and oilseeds businesses, into one unit effective July 1. The unit will be led by Greg Morris, who previously was the head of ADM's oilseeds arm. "This helps us better integrate the supply and value chains to deliver significant simplification and efficiency to the day-to-day business," ADM CEO Juan Luciano says. ADM stock falls 0.5% to $38.40. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Food and HPC Sales Rose in Latest Nielsen Data -- Market Talk

1600 GMT - The latest U.S. Nielsen data for the four weeks ended May 18 suggest food and home-and-personal-care sales rose 1%, although Nielsen doesn't yet capture online sales, says Credit Suisse. Nestle's sales were broadly flat as increases in pet care and coffee creamers were offset by declines in waters. Unilever and Danone's sales fell 2%, with the latter hit by declines in its milk substitutes and yogurts. L'Oreal slumped 4%, driven by declines in shampoo and conditioners. However, Reckitt's sales rose 3%, boosted by baby formula. (anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Shares of General Mills Fall on Growth Worries

Investors are worried about growth prospects at General Mills, Goldman Sachs Group said in a note that downgraded the company's stock to sell from neutral.

Shares in the maker of Cheerios, Nature Valley granola bars and Blue Buffalo pet food traded down 6% at midday, a wider loss compared with the benchmark S&P 500 Index, which was down about 1%.

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Finish Day Higher -- Market Talk

15:13 ET - After a midday recovery, July lean hog futures on the CME finish 2.5% higher, at 87.8 cents per pound. According to independent trader Dan Norcini, the futures contract simply had no further room to drop, as the African swine fever situation in China has not ceased to destroy their pig herds -- even if the Chinese haven't immediately tapped into the American market as a result. "As beaten up as the hogs had become, even the bears cannot expect much more downside based on the fact that the situation in China, while temporarily not living up to expectations, has certainly not improved one bit," Norcini says. Cattle futures finished up 0.1% for the day. Both meats are getting some support from the start of grilling season. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)