GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Traders Add Weather Premium for Corn Futures

Corn contracts for July delivery rose 4.2% to $4.36 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as traders continue to price in expected tightness in 2019-20 corn supply.Wheat contracts for July delivery rose 4.9% to $5.14 1/2 a bushel, following corn futures higher as bad weather continues to hit the Midwest. Soybeans contracts for July delivery rose 2% to $8.89 a bushel.

The rallies of grains futures, after taking a break Wednesday, resurfaced Thursday. For corn in particular, futures have now finished higher for 11 of the last 13 sessions -- and posted the highest close since June 1 as the market still digests extensive delays in Tuesday's crop progress report.

Grain Shipments Thwarted by High Water Levels -- Market Talk

13:58 ET - US grain shipments have been stymied for weeks thanks to high water levels on inland waterways, and the condition could last several more, according to the USDA. As of today, the agency says all traffic is halted through St. Louis on the Mississippi River, as a gauge there hit 42.4 feet and is rising. Barge traffic is stopped when the St. Louis gauge tops 38 feet, and USDA says a federal forecast doesn't show the river dropping below that level until mid-June. As of last week, grain barge movements were 27% lower than year-ago levels. What's more, USDA says soil saturation throughout the Mississippi River Valley Basin is at a 25-year high. More rain on top of soaked soils could bring faster runoff, causing "rapid jumps" in water levels. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ethanol Production and Inventory Sinks This Week -- Market Talk

11:54 ET - Ethanol production and inventories are both down this week, according to data from the EIA. Ethanol production came in at a rate of 1.057M barrels per day, down slightly from 1.071M barrels last week. Meanwhile, inventory dropped 780,000 barrels to 22.624M barrels. The drops may indicate that the quick uptick in corn prices over the past 2-3 weeks are starting to be felt in the ethanol market, although corn prices are still low compared to this time in previous years. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Sanderson Expects Slow Feed Price Growth Through 2019 -- Market Talk

11:34 ET - Poultry producer Sanderson Farms says it only sees its average feed price rising by less than a cent per pound through 2H of the year, although it is paying close attention to the factors pushing up corn futures currently. Chief executive Joe Sanderson Jr. says the company's feed costs were roughly 25 cents per pound for the first half of the year. In 3Q, the company expects an average price of 25.25 cents per pound, and for 4Q the company expects a price of 25.85 cents per pound--a rise of 3.4%. Corn futures were actually on the decline for most of the year, only surging starting May 13 in reaction to slow crop progress figures from the USDA. Corn futures have risen 22% since mid-April. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Gets Battered by Corn Uptick -- Market Talk

14:42 ET - July live cattle futures on the CME finished trading today down 2.8%, to $1.05050 per pound. One big reason for the drop is the newfound interest in corn futures among traders, which lifted July corn futures on the CBOT by over 4% today. Rising corn prices are bearish for feeder cattle, as it would increase the cost of livestock feed. Additionally, many traders are deciding to take long positions on corn and short positions on cattle, according to Troy Vetterkind of Vetterkind Cattle Brokerage. This would be a reversal in investing trends among traders, who have been sitting on long positions for cattle and hogs alike while shorting grains. Lean hog futures finished slightly up for the day, by 0.1% at 87.875 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)