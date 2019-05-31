GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Trump Tariff Threat to Mexico Dominates Grain Trading

Corn contracts for July delivery fell 2.1% to $4.27 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as traders reacted to proposed new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods. Wheat contracts for July delivery fell 2.2% to $5.03 a bushel. Soybean contracts for July delivery fell 1.3% to $8.77 3/4 a bushel.

Mexican Standoff: President Trump's tweet last night, in which he declared that starting June 10 a 5% tariff would be imposed on all imports from Mexico until illegal immigration from Mexico was curbed, spooked a grain market that was hoping a North American free trade deal would solidify its neighbors as major buyers. In his tweet, Mr. Trump threatened that this tariff would "gradually increase until the illegal immigration problem is remedied."

Crop Prices Hit by Trump's Mexican Tariff Threat -- Market Talk

1145 GMT - Crops are among the worst-performing commodities as prices drop in response to President Trump's plan to hit Mexico with tariffs and poor economic data out of China. Mexico is the second-largest importer of U.S. agricultural products, buying produce worth $20 billion in 2018 according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. That included $3.1 billion of corn and $1.7 billion in soybeans. The worry for investors is that new trade frictions between the two countries will hinder those purchases. The decline in benchmark crop prices in Chicago hurt the price of milling wheat, corn and rapeseed traded in Europe on the Euronext. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

Corn Leads Pack as Grain Export Sales Exceed Targets -- Market Talk

08:54 ET - The USDA's export sales report showed bullish figures this week, with corn sales exceeding analyst targets while wheat and soybean exports clocked in on the high end of analyst predictions. Corn totaled 983,300 metric tons of sales through both 2018/19 and 2019/20 crop years, well above analyst targets. Notable was 591,500 tons of old corn crop sales reported late as destined for Japan. Also notable was 135,700 tons of soybeans reported for China, although this was from a pre-existing sale that was originally reported for an unknown destination. However, commitments for new crop sales were low, which may be of concern to some traders today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Why Crops and Oil Have Been Dancing to Different Tunes -- Market Talk

12:20 ET - Until President Trump's plan to impose tariffs on Mexico slammed commodities across the board, agricultural prices and energy prices have been marching in different directions. Crop prices have soared in recent weeks, while oil has steadily declined. For Rabobank energy strategist Ryan Fitzmaurice, that's not a coincidence. Betting on agricultural commodities going down and oil prices going up at the same time has been a popular trade among pension funds and other institutional investors this year. When poor weather in the US Midwest forced a reappraisal of this year's harvest, these investors unwound their short positions in agriculture, pushing prices up. They were forced to liquidate long positions in oil at the same time, Fitzmaurice says, pushing energy prices down. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

Lift of Ethanol Restriction a Boon for Corn -- Market Talk

10:55 ET - The decision by the Trump administration to lift restrictions on selling gasoline blended with up to 15% corn-based ethanol is expected to have a bullish effect on corn prices, as the ability to sell the gasoline blend year-round is expected to boost corn consumption by ethanol producers. The decision was lauded by the agriculture industry. "After years of declining farm income, opening up markets to additional fuel choices for consumers helps create new demand that farmers desperately need," says Zippy Duvall, head of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Despite the news, corn is trading down 1% on the CBOT in reaction to the threat of tariffs on Mexican goods by President Trump. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Falling Russian Grain Inventories Support Prices -- Market Talk

1306 GMT - Russian grain inventories continue to drop, supporting domestic prices. Stockpiles stood at 19.3 million tons at the start of May, a 29% fall from a year before, according to Moscow-based agriculture analyst Andrey Sizov. Wheat stocks dropped 33% to 11.4 million tons and "remain significantly below 2018 in all federal districts." As a result of the declining inventories, domestic grain prices are falling more slowly than might be expected given expectations that the new crop will be a bumper one. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Mexico Tariff Threat Takes Bite Out of Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

16:50 ET - Both live cattle and lean-hog futures on the CME fall in reaction to President Trump's threat of a 5% tariff on Mexican goods being imported into the US, which is expected to hurt the US meat industry that sells a lot into Mexico, primarily pork. July hog futures decline 2.2%, to 85.925 cents a pound, while August live cattle futures slip 1.9% to $1.03075. For hogs, even news of a second-straight week of US export sales to China couldn't reverse today's downtrend. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)