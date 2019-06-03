GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

U.S.-Mexico Trade Dispute Overshadows Grains Market Trading

Corn contracts for July delivery fell 0.6% to $4.24 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday. Soybeans contracts for July delivery rose 0.1% to $8.79 a bushel. Wheat contracts for July delivery rose 3.3% to $5.19 3/4 a bushel, as continued wet weather is expected to impact the health of the U.S. wheat crop.

Corn Impeded by Tariff: Last week's tweet by President Trump threatening a 5% tariff on Mexican goods by June 10 unless "the illegal immigration problem is remedied," has limited corn trading. Mexico is one of the biggest buyers of U.S. corn, analysts said. "While the U.S. enjoys a rail advantage into Mexico, there are other sources of corn offered at cheaper prices," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier. "We have already chased away our top soybean customer, so why not go for corn too."

Wheat Weather: Traders expect more rainfall this week will erode wheat crop quality and constrain supplies. Rain in southern Kansas and Oklahoma later this week is expected to further affect wheat crop health, says Terry Reilly of Futures International.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Corteva Debut Caps Years of Seed Company Consolidation

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Corteva Agriscience Inc.'s first day as a stand-alone company is a milestone in an agricultural deal making spree that has left the farm sector more consolidated than ever.

The seed-and-pesticide maker, formed from the 2017 merger of Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co., began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday as an independent entity. Corteva's shares fell 8% in their first day of trading to $24.81, while shares in competing seed and pesticide makers climbed, and major U.S. stock indexes were little changed.

Crop Progress Slightly Behind Analyst Expectations -- Market Talk

16:31 ET - Grains planting progress is again behind analyst forecasts, despite a brief respite from heavy rains in recent days. The USDA reported that 67% of corn has been planted, well down from a 5-year average of 96% and below the 71% expected by analysts. Some 39% of soybeans have been planted, below the average of 79% and the expected level of 42%. This news should prove bullish for corn and soybeans futures tomorrow. The report was likely negative wheat though, with winter wheat in good or excellent condition up 3 points to 64% -- bearish for traders hoping for a supply squeeze in 2019/20 wheat. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Wheat Aided by Favorable Inspection Figures -- Market Talk

12:08 ET - Wheat posted favorable results for grain exports today, with the USDA's grain export inspections totaling 592,744 metric tons, close to analyst estimates of 400,000-600,000 tons. For wheat, the split of destinations mentioned were relatively even, with Malaysia totaling 76,568 metric tons. For soybeans, the vast majority were inspected heading for China, totaling 334,290 tons. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Day Down -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - Lean hog and live cattle futures on the CME both finish trading lower, with live cattle down 0.3% to $1.028 per pound while lean hogs were off 1.6% to 84.525 cents per pound. Cattle futures have now fallen for 8 of the last 10 sessions, and are off 14.4% since mid-April. Hog futures have hardly fared better, having fallen for 7 out of the last 10 sessions and dropping by 15.7% since mid-April. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)