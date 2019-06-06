Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/06
511.75 USc   +4.28%
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:54pWheat Gains on Indications of Dry Weather in Russia
DJ
12:39pCorrection to article about corn prices in China.
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

TOP STORIES: 

 
Wheat Gains on Indications of Dry Weather in Russia

Wheat for July delivery rose 3.9% to $5.10 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, with indications of dry weather in Russian wheat-growing areas sparking trader interest. Corn for July delivery rose 1.4% to $4.20 1/2 a bushel. July soybean contracts fell 0.1% to $8.68 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST: 

 
Gasoline Prices Take Surprising Turn Lower Into Summer

A sudden drop in crude-oil prices means Americans are going to pay much less for gasoline at the pump this summer -- in some cases less than $2 a gallon. Gasoline prices are typically expected to rise this time of year due to higher demand and the requirement that gas stations use a more expensive blend of fuel that won't ignite in hot weather. And a month ago, the average U.S. pump price hit a seven-month high $2.90 a gallon, seemingly destined for $3. But prices in the futures market for crude oil -- the main raw ingredient of gasoline -- have unexpectedly plunged by 22% in the past six weeks to $52 a barrel -- and refiners are passing those savings along to the consumer.

THE MARKETS: 

 
Livestock Finish Day Little Changed -- Market Talk

15:56 ET - Livestock futures closed with barely a move today, as both the July lean hog contract and August live cattle contract finish 0.1% higher. Hogs end the day at 86.35 cents per pound and cattle at $1.048 per pound. Despite the miniscule movements, it is still the third day in a row that both contracts gain ground, a change in pace from the declines of the last month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.51% 421 End-of-day quote.10.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.28% 511.75 End-of-day quote.0.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:54pWheat Gains on Indications of Dry Weather in Russia
DJ
12:39pCorrection to article about corn prices in China.
DJ
06:53aHow High Are Corn Prices in China? You Won't Believe Your Ears
DJ
06/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/05Possible Mexican retaliatory tariff list excludes U.S. corn - sources
RE
06/05Grains Traders Anxious as Mexican Tariff Date Draws Near
DJ
06/05North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended June 1
DJ
06/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/04Grains Traders Focus Returns to Weather, Crop Conditions
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About