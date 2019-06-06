GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Gains on Indications of Dry Weather in Russia

Wheat for July delivery rose 3.9% to $5.10 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, with indications of dry weather in Russian wheat-growing areas sparking trader interest. Corn for July delivery rose 1.4% to $4.20 1/2 a bushel. July soybean contracts fell 0.1% to $8.68 3/4 a bushel.

Gasoline Prices Take Surprising Turn Lower Into Summer

A sudden drop in crude-oil prices means Americans are going to pay much less for gasoline at the pump this summer -- in some cases less than $2 a gallon. Gasoline prices are typically expected to rise this time of year due to higher demand and the requirement that gas stations use a more expensive blend of fuel that won't ignite in hot weather. And a month ago, the average U.S. pump price hit a seven-month high $2.90 a gallon, seemingly destined for $3. But prices in the futures market for crude oil -- the main raw ingredient of gasoline -- have unexpectedly plunged by 22% in the past six weeks to $52 a barrel -- and refiners are passing those savings along to the consumer.

Livestock Finish Day Little Changed -- Market Talk

15:56 ET - Livestock futures closed with barely a move today, as both the July lean hog contract and August live cattle contract finish 0.1% higher. Hogs end the day at 86.35 cents per pound and cattle at $1.048 per pound. Despite the miniscule movements, it is still the third day in a row that both contracts gain ground, a change in pace from the declines of the last month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)