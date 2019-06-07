GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Lead Agriculture Down as Traders Wait for Reports, News on Mexico Tariffs

Soybeans for July delivery fell 1.4% to $8.56 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders staying cautious ahead of two consequential reports early next week. Corn for July delivery fell 1.1% to $4.15 3/4 a bushel. Wheat for July delivery fell 1.1% to $5.04 1/2 a bushel. Grain traders were quiet ahead of the first crop condition report for corn next week and the WASDE -- the world supply/demand report for grains and livestock -- on Tuesday. Both reports are expected to set the tone for how the grains market trades next week, which made traders relatively gun-shy Friday.

Managed Money Drastically Reduces Corn Shorts -- Market Talk

16:11 ET - Major investment funds have greatly reduced their exposure in corn futures over the past week. Short contracts on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped by 103,889 contracts in the past week, according to the CFTC's weekly commitments of traders data. Managed money is now net long in corn by nearly 100,000 contracts. Managed money also dropped over 34,000 short contracts in soybeans, but still hold a net short position of 90,820 contracts. The CFTC data is accurate through June 4. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Tariffs on Mexico Could Slow Cross-Border Trade to a Crawl

President Trump's plan to impose new tariffs on goods imported from Mexico starting Monday could cause chaos and dramatically slow trade all along the U.S. southern border at a moment when one of the world's most strategic commercial corridors is getting busier.

Mr. Trump said last week that he would impose an additional 5% duty on all Mexican imports until Mexico gets the flow of Central American immigrants crossing the U.S. border under control. Migrant crossings are at the highest level in years.

Egypt Buys US Soybeans in Latest Export Sale -- Market Talk

09:22 ET - The USDA has reported this morning that Egypt has purchased 110,000 metric tons of soybeans from the US, with the amount of old crop versus new crop evenly split. Egypt is widely known as the major buyer of wheat exports, but little attention has been paid to its soybeans appetite. "They do often buy some soybeans from us but normally not to this volume," says Brian Grossman of Zaner Group. Delayed planting of US soybeans continues to be a factor this month, although wet weather in the Midwest appears to be easing. Soybeans futures on the CBOT traded down 0.5% overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Close Day Trading Limit Down -- Market Talk

14:38 ET - July hog futures on the CME closed trading early, having hit a limit down of 3 cents per pound, which translates into 3.5% down for the day at 83.35 cents per pound. Driving down the price was the trader sentiment of a short-term pig oversupply amid lax demand. "The market remains focused on the short term picture with most of the bullishness tied to the (African swine fever) situation in China having been pretty much wrung out of the Board," says independent trader Dan Norcini. Norcini says that a turnaround may still happen this summer, as Chinese need could jump in a big way while the US grilling season is in full swing. August live cattle futures, meanwhile, finished down by 1.4% to $1.033 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)