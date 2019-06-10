GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Inches Higher Ahead of Crop Progress Report

Wheat for July delivery rose 0.6% to $5.07 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday as traders maintained a cautious stance ahead of the USDA's crop progress/conditions report. Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.3% to $8.58 1/2 a bushel. Corn for July delivery was unchanged at $4.15 3/4 a bushel.

Soybean Planting Slogs Ahead in Wet Spring -- Market Talk

16:46 ET - While much of the US farm sector's focus has been on this spring's slow pace of corn planting, soybeans are running behind too, with just 60% planted as of Sunday compared to 88% by this time over the previous five-year period, according to USDA. Agricultural commodities trader Ken Morrison reckons that there's been only three years since 1979 with slower soybean-planting progress, and emergence of newly planted soybeans right now is running less than half the normal level. While soybeans typically can be planted later in the spring than corn, any substantial weather-driven reduction in soybean acreage could help perk up prices, which have fallen 2.2% over the past week. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Wet Weather Keeps Key Corn States Behind -- Market Talk

16:41 ET - The USDA's weekly report on crop-planting progress shows some major corn states still have a way to go before wrapping up planting, which is almost all done at this point in a typical year, but severely delayed in 2019 due to persistent rains. Eastern corn-belt states like Ohio, Indiana and Michigan have between 50% and 67% of their corn crop in the ground, well behind the norm of 95% to 98% by this time over the previous five years. Some states like Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota are nearly all caught up after a stretch of dry weather let farmers catch up. Corn overall is 83% planted, versus the five-year average of 99%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Analysts Brace for WASDE to Show Significantly Lower Crops -- Market Talk

13:12 ET - Lower yields for what soybean and corn plants in the Midwest actually sprout and grow are expected for the 2019/20 marketing year, says Todd Hubbs with the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics for the University of Illinois. Hubbs says the US corn crop could be over 2B bushels smaller this year, while soybeans could sustain a 150M-bushel loss. "The June 11 WASDE report should provide the first indication from USDA about the size of both crops this year," Hubbs says. Wet weather has caused many farmers to miss their deadlines to plant and receive full crop insurance, if needed, but many still have time to decide if they will take prevent planting insurance on their soybean acres. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Agricultural Markets in Uncharted Waters -- Market Talk

1610 GMT - Extreme rain and flooding during the planting season have put US agricultural markets in uncharted waters, says Marwan Younes, chief investment officer at hedge fund Massar Capital Management. "The magnitude of this problem today is so much larger than anything we've seen historically. We have very little confidence that this planting will happen." If farmers do plant crops late in the day, they will likely yield smaller harvests as a result of the delays and the wet soil. "We really don't know what the yield penalty will be -- we've never planted this late," says Younes, who's particularly optimistic about corn prices. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

China Still a Major Destination for Soybean Exports -- Market Talk

11:28 ET - According to the USDA's latest weekly grain export inspections report, China remains a major destination for US soybeans. Of the 714,627 metric tons of soybeans inspected this year, over 400,000 were destined for China's mainland, according to the report. The figure also enormously exceeds the next largest destination, Bangladesh, where only 58,297 tons of soybeans were destined for. In total, shipments of corn, wheat and soybeans all met trader expectations. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Rebounds from Friday Malaise -- Market Talk

15:59 ET - Livestock futures on the CME post rebounds to the hits the futures contracts took on Friday, with July lean hog futures finishing the day up 3.4% at 86.2 cents a pound, while August live cattle finished up 2.9% at $1.063. For both contracts, today's uptick erased the declines of Friday--and was due to trader's closing their short positions, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "The livestock complex was stronger today as short covering took place in those contracts," Setzer says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)