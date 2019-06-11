GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Rallies on Sharp Cuts to Supply Estimates

Corn for July delivery rose 2.9% to $4.27 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday after the WASDE showed the USDA made significant cuts to its corn-supply projections.

Wheat for July delivery rose 2.1% to $5.18 a bushel.

Soybeans for July delivery rose 0.1% to $8.59 1/4 a bushel.

USDA Drastically Cuts Projections for 2019/20 Corn Supply

The release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's key monthly report Tuesday confirmed the damage done by adverse weather in the Corn Belt, reducing expected corn production to its lowest in four years.

The USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report shows that as a result of the extreme rainfall that kept farmers unable to plant on time, expected production of corn is down by 1.4 billion bushels. Soybean production, also projected to be affected by late planting, were unchanged.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Lowers Wheat Ending Supply Projections -- Market Talk

12:19 ET - The USDA forecasts lower US 2019-2020 wheat supplies and lower beginning stocks partially offset by slightly higher production. Total wheat production is now forecast at 1.9B bushels, up 5.8 million bushels from the May forecast, and ending stocks are lowered 69M bushels to roughly 1B bushels. Wheat futures gain 1.7%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

USDA Expects Higher Soybean Supplies -- Market Talk

12:10 ET - The USDA announced soybean supply and use projections for 2019-2020 that include higher beginning and ending stocks. The increase in beginning stocks reflects a 75-million bushel reduction in projected exports for 2018-19 based on lower-than-expected shipments in May and a lower import forecast for China, the USDA says. "Although adverse weather has significantly slowed soybean planting progress this year, area and production forecasts are unchanged with several weeks remaining in the planting season," the agency says. Soybean futures lose 0.2%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com, @francescamarief)

Trump Returns to Iowa Amid Unease Over Farm Tariffs -- Update

After months of Democratic presidential hopefuls flooding Iowa, President Trump on Tuesday is making his first pilgrimage to the perennial battleground state this year.

Unlike the Democrats focused on the February caucuses, Mr. Trump will be looking ahead to the general election. He will visit a renewable-energy facility in Council Bluffs to highlight his administration's recent approval of the expanded use of corn-based ethanol in gasoline and speak to a state Republican Party dinner in West Des Moines.

Sentiment on Bayer's Glyphosate Woes Has Soured Further: Berenberg -- Market Talk

0551 GMT - Bayer's further share price slide since April--even as corn prices have rallied--suggests that the market has lost confidence in the German company's ability to defend and settle glyphosate cases, Berenberg analyst Sebastian Bray says. A large part of the about EUR1 billion that Bayer has provisioned for legal costs could eventually be covered by insurance, but any punitive damages--which are investors' main concern--aren't likely to be covered to a significant degree, the brokerage says. Berenberg waits until the jury for the next big glyphosate case is selected on Aug. 1 to revisit its view. The case begins Aug. 19, and Berenberg says "the reaction to a potential defeat in St. Louis would be painful." (cristina.roca@dowjones.com)

Brazil Farmers to Grow 101.4M Tons of Corn in '18-'19 Season -- Market Talk

10:39 ET - Good weather in May in Brazil's corn-growing regions will help the country's farmers produce a record 101.4 million metric tons of corn in the 2018-2019 growing season, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. Brazilian farmers take advantage of the country's mild winters to grow two crops per year, and AgRural raised its forecast for Brazil's second corn crop of the season to 75.7 million tons, from its May forecast of 73.5 million tons. AgRural estimated the first crop of the season produced 25.7 million tons. Brazilian crop agency Conab expects a total corn crop of 97 million metric tons for 2018-2019, which would be less than the current record of 97.8 million tons produced in the 2016-2017 season. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Finish Higher While Hogs Stay Low -- Market Talk

16:02 ET - After getting bogged down due to corn futures rallying after the release of the USDA's WASDE report, August live cattle futures on the CME finish higher by 0.5% at $1.06825 per pound. According to Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing, the late movement is likely due to managed money funds getting into long positions late. "Fat cattle had a strong close for the second consecutive day with the highs hit during the last minute of trading which typically signals fund buying," says French. "In my opinion, funds are putting fresh money to work on the long side of fat cattle." Lean hog futures, meanwhile, stay depressed to end the day down 2.1% to 84.375 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)