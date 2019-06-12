GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Rise on Supply Concerns

Soybeans for July delivery rose 2.2% to $8.78 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with traders now expecting the USDA to reduce U.S. soybean supply figures in its upcoming reports. Wheat for July delivery rose 1.6% to $5.26 1/4 a bushel. Corn for July delivery rose 0.5% to $4.30 a bushel.

Seeing the USDA's cuts to corn-supply projections in Tuesday's WASDE, traders now anticipate a similar supply squeeze for the 2019/20 soybean crop due to delayed planting, which would benefit farmers stuck with piles of soybeans in the wake of the U.S.-China trade dispute. "CBOT corn had its day yesterday, today the focus shifted on CBOT soybeans as wet weather forecast for the eastern Corn Belt is expected to chip away at the potential soybean-planted area," Terry Reilly of Futures International said.

Trump Bolsters Biotech Seed Makers -- Update

President Trump has provided a boost to biotech seed companies, instructing federal agencies to streamline regulation and promote the safety of genetically engineered crops.

Mr. Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to find ways to exempt low-risk agricultural biotechnology products from undue regulation, and remove barriers to the use of crops and livestock developed with new gene-editing technologies.

Kroger and Ocado Break Ground on Automated Customer Fulfillment Center

Supermarket operator Kroger and online grocer Ocado have broken ground on their first automated customer fulfillment center in the U.S., part of Kroger's strategy to expand further into grocery delivery.

The U.S.'s largest supermarket chain is building the first high-tech warehouse facility in Monroe, Ohio, with digital and robotic capabilities. Cincinnati-based Kroger is investing $55 million to build the 335,000 square-foot center.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ethanol Stats Bullish for Corn -- Market Talk

13:15 ET - Ethanol data released by the EIA shows ethanol production rising 52K barrels a day to 1.1M barrels--the highest level since December 2017. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories slid, falling 751K barrels to 21.8M barrels. The movement in production data coincides with the recent rule-change allowing E-15 gasoline--containing 15% ethanol content--to be sold year-round in the US. In general, higher production and lower inventories indicate higher demand. Traders called today's data bullish for corn futures on the CBOT, and corn futures remain elevated. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grains Trader Focus Back on Weather Following WASDE -- Market Talk

08:53 ET - Now that yesterday's WASDE report from the USDA demonstrated that the wet weather of the past month has taken a palpable bite out of US corn supplies for the 2019/20 growing season, traders are looking at the upcoming weather forecast to see what the yields from the corn planted will look like. Temperatures in the Midwest are expected to be anywhere from average to "well below normal" through this weekend, with scattered moderate showers, according to data from Meteorlogix. For farmers who can ill afford any more issues to the health of their crop, the low temperatures may be a significant issue. The USDA decreased its corn production expectations by over 1 billion bushels yesterday, and reduced expected crop yields by 10 bushels per acre. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Finishes Down, Hog Futures Flat -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - August live cattle futures on the CME finished lower as cash markets remain weak and weighed down the futures contract down. The contract finished trading down 1.5%, at $1.052 per pound. "Livestock futures were pressured today as cash values remain on the defensive," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Meanwhile, the July lean hogs contract finished unchanged from yesterday at 84.375 cents per pound. In the past two months, the hog contract has fallen 14%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)