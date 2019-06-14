GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Is the Standout Commodity in Agriculture This Week

Corn for July delivery rose 2.5% to $4.53 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders wrapped up finding a top for the corn rally amid questions of how many corn acres will be planted this year. Soybeans for July delivery rose 1% to $8.96 3/4 a bushel. Wheat for July delivery rose 0.6% to $5.38 1/2 a bushel.

Corn Rush: July corn futures flirted with a resistance point of $4.50 per bushel, a level unseen since May 2018, and eventually broke it. Weather is again the chief factor in traders' minds.

Sidelined: Futures for soybeans and wheat on the CBOT didn't get the traction of corn futures Friday. Despite the momentum propelling corn futures and possible planting issues befalling soybeans, neither wheat nor soybeans have the trader interest that corn does.

"It's difficult to be bullish of soybeans or wheat amid huge U.S./world stocks. No one is going to run out of either," AgResource said.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Managed Money Continues to Drop Short Grains Positions -- Market Talk

16:20 ET - Large investment funds are continuing to get out of short positions in grains, although they don't appear to be jumping into new long positions with the same verve--resulting in traders continuing to hold net short positions in wheat and soybeans. Corn leads the way in activity with 21,962 short contracts being closed out as of June 11, according to the CFTC's latest commitment of traders data. Managed money is now net long on corn by 121,742 contracts. Meanwhile, managed money firms have a net short position of 88,889 contracts in soybeans, and a short position of 19,123 contract on wheat. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Bayer to Invest Billions in Weedkillers in Wake of Roundup Controversy

Bayer AG plans to invest EUR5 billion ($5.64 billion) on developing new ways to combat weeds over the next decade, as the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant seeks to win back trust in its business in the wake of thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer.

A big legal fight over the blockbuster weedkiller -- inherited with its takeover of Monsanto Co. last year -- has plunged Bayer into one of the worst crises in its 155-year history. The company has lost the first three jury trials to plaintiffs claiming Roundup gave them non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with the highest award topping $2 billion. In response, its shares have almost halved over the past year.

Republican Sen. Grassley Challenges Trump on Some Trade Policies

WASHINGTON -- Few sectors of the American economy have been hit as hard by the U.S.-China trade conflict as the corn and soybean farmers whom Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley counts among his Iowa constituents.

That is one reason Mr. Grassley, one of the senior Republicans in Congress, has taken on more of an adversarial role when it comes to President Trump's trade policies.

After Mr. Trump proposed tariffs on Mexico late last month, Mr. Grassley -- seeing the potential for farmers to get caught in the crossfire again -- issued an uncharacteristically critical public statement calling the proposed tariffs an abuse of presidential power.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Dive in Late Trading -- Market Talk

15:46 ET - July hog futures on the CME slide later in the day, closing 2.4% lower at 81.35 cents per pound. "The market found some aggressive selling in the last minute of the trade which did push us below support levels," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. There seems to be little left of recent bullishness related to African swine fever impacting the Chinese hog population, even though the disease continues to ravage the country. "It looks to me, based on the pathetic price action, that the bulls are throwing in the towel on the ASF situation in China," says independent trader Dan Norcini. Cattle futures, meanwhile, finish 0.4% lower at $1.04275 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)