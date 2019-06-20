GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Leads Grains Higher

Corn for July delivery rose 2% to $4.50 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, with traders coming back to take long positions on corn after yesterday's weakness. Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.4% to $9.15 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for July delivery rose 0.9% to $5.26 3 1/2 a bushel.

Waterworld: Precipitation continues to exacerbate Midwestern farmers' inability to plant crops this week--putting the squeeze on available corn supply as well as soybeans. Because of the weather markets' continued presence, agricultural futures across the board recorded upticks as traders reportedly gathered to take long positions on grains, in lieu of any long positions on livestock.

USDA to Allow Farmers to Begin Field Recovery Early -- Market Talk

14:02 ET - The USDA says that it will allow farmers to work cover crops planted on acres of farmland previously declared as prevented planting acres earlier this year, in an effort to help service land damaged by flooding and excessive moisture. Farmers may now begin haying, grazing, or chopping these fields on September 1, two months ahead of the usual date. "We recognize farmers were greatly impacted by some of the unprecedented flooding and excessive rain this spring, and we made this one-year adjustment to help farmers with the tough decisions they are facing this year," says Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey. Cover crops are used by farmers in order to maintain fields that would normally be used for cash crops like corn. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com;@kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Wheat Export Sales on Low End of Analyst Targets -- Market Talk

08:52 ET - Grain export sales are again weak, with wheat sales particularly clocking in at the low end of analyst and trader expectations. Wheat sales totaled 187,600 metric tons for the 2019/20 marketing year, which included over 150,000 tons of sales reductions. Corn and soybean sales came in higher, with soybeans sales totaling 771,500 tons -- topping analyst estimates. Sales of product to China is of keen interest to traders, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. However, no new sales of any of these three grains to China were reported. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

On Ethanol, Big Corn Beats Big Oil -- Heard on the Street

American farmers are a force to be reckoned with.

Fresh from a trip to Iowa, President Trump has sent Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to the drawing board, according to The Wall Street Journal. They are meant to come up with a plan that could make further changes to ethanol policies that would benefit farmers. This comes at a time of rising corn prices following damaging floods.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Resumes Downward Slide -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - Despite showing signs yesterday that a short-term bottom may have been reached for both hogs and cattle futures, these contracts fell again -- with cattle down 0.6% to $1.03950 per pound and hogs down 2.5% to 80.9 cents per pound. The trend for both livestock futures look especially steep, with the cattle contract down over 13% in the past two months. Not to be outdone, hogs have fallen by nearly 17% in that time period. Cattle futures have now fallen for 6 out of the past 7 sessions. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)