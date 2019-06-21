Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/21
526 USc   -0.10%
05:42pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:21pCorn Falls Ahead of Contract Expiration
DJ
06/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News 
News

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

06/21/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn Falls Ahead of Contract Expiration

Corn for July delivery fell 1.7% to $4.42 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, as traders locked in profits ahead of the expiration of July contracts. Soybeans for July delivery fell 1.4% to $9.02 3/4 a bushel. Wheat for September delivery fell 0.2% to $5.30 3/4 a bushel.

Profit Taking: Traders are expected to buy more long positions on new grains contracts next week. Demand concerns remain a factor in traders' decisions on grains futures, and a lackluster USDA export sales report Thursday suggests that demand is being impacted by the ongoing trade disputes being waged globally.

Will Demand Become a Big Weight on Grains? -- Market Talk

09:11 ET - Although higher prices are being seen for grains this year due to the weather situation in the corn belt impacting farmer ability to grow crops, it remains to be seen if interruptions in demand due to global trade disputes will temper that uptick. "The US export market has already begun to suffer, wheat is becoming more competitive in feed rations and some are wondering if the decline in ethanol production last week is the beginning of some contraction in that industry as well," observed Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

NRF Asks USTR to Avoid New Tariffs on China -- Market Talk

12:26 ET - A trade association urges the US Trade Representative to avoid imposing additional 25% tariffs on $300B of goods from China, saying "American consumers shouldn't be caught in the crosshairs." The National Retail Federation said it was supportive of "efforts to achieve better trade deals," but added "It's time to reevaluate a strategy based solely on tariffs and work with our allies to put international pressure on China." The NRF also said a new report it commissioned estimated US consumers would pay "$4.4 billion more each year for apparel, $2.5 billion more for footwear, $3.7 billion more for toys, and $1.6 billion more for household appliances if the administration proceeds with the additional tariffs." (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

Oil Notches Biggest Weekly Gain This Year -- Market Talk

15:05 ET - Oil prices closed the session 0.6% higher at $57.43, and rose 8.8% this week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since early December amid fears of a military conflict between the US and Iran. Trump approved a military strike on Iran and though he called it off at the last minute, the "quick reversal nonetheless highlights how close the two countries are to direct confrontation," Schneider Electric's Robbie Fraser says. Crude's gains Friday also got a boost from a refinery fire and explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions in south Philadelphia. It caused gasoline futures to close 3.9% higher at $1.8561 a gallon. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Report Shows Move Cattle in Feedlots -- Market Talk

16:09 ET - The USDA's cattle on feed report contained little in the way of surprises -- with the on-feed number clocking in 2% higher than last year with 11.74M head. The unsurprising result is already priced into cattle futures, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. "These numbers will already be built into the futures price... In my opinion the futures are in the process of carving out the summer low," French says. Cattle closed down 1.7% at $1.02225 per pound. Meanwhile, hog futures ended limit down to 77.9 cents per pound, a 3.7% drop. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.44% 443.5 End-of-day quote.20.00%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 526 End-of-day quote.3.78%
