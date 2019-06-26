Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/26
544 USc   +1.54%
05:42pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:03pCorn and Soybeans Fall Down as Midwest Get Drier
DJ
06/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News 
News

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

06/26/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn and Soybeans Fall Down as Midwest Get Drier

Soybeans for July delivery fell 1% to $8.94 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as traders look for drier and warmer conditions to create a better growing environment for soybeans. Corn for December delivery fell 0.7% to $4.54 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for September delivery rose 1.2% to $5.46 1/2 a bushel.

Dry weather favorable for developing crops weighed down grain futures on the CBOT. The better weather coincides with a gradual shift in trader focus over to crop conditions from seeding progress, as planting season draws toward a close. Traders are still looking forward to Friday's crop acreage report from the U.S., but see it as an accurate take on U.S. agricultural inventories, not necessarily plantings.

USDA Reports New 145k Soybean Sale -- Market Talk

09:27 ET - USDA reports that 145,000 metric tons of soybeans have been sold for the 2018/19 marketing year to an unknown destination. Market participants say that an "unknown destination" is usually China. According to the USDA's grain export inspections report Monday, over 500,000 tons of soybeans destined for China were inspected, a strong figure considering tariffs levied on exports by both nations. The USDA will update its weekly export sales figures at 8:30 am Eastern time Thursday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Yum Names New CFO -- MarketWatch

Yum Brands on Wednesday said Chris Turner, 44, will join as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 8. Turner, who previously was a senior vice president at Pepsi, will assume global responsibility for finance, corporate strategy, supply chain, and information technology. Yum shares are flat in extended trading.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Makes Up for Days of Weakness -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - The live cattle futures contract on the CME has made up for nearly four days-worth of declines, rising 2.1% to $1.05375 per pound. The futures contract reacted to corn falling as well as short-covering, according to traders. "There were an awful lot of new short positions in this market that were liable for a squeeze," says independent trader Dan Norcini. Although China's suspension of meat imports from Canada made headlines today, traders don't believe much business was conducted specifically in reaction to the news. "I have my doubts that this was today's catalyst considering hogs didn't seem to care at all about the news," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. Lean hogs futures, meanwhile, fall 0.9% to 75.475 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.01% 443 End-of-day quote.19.33%
PEPSICO -1.11% 132.32 Delayed Quote.21.42%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.54% 544 End-of-day quote.6.91%
YUM BRANDS -0.17% 110.12 Delayed Quote.20.39%
