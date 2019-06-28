GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Big Corn Crop Estimate Startles Markets

The Department of Agriculture projected more corn acreage was planted this spring than last year despite record wet weather, sending corn futures sharply lower.

The USDA on Friday projected that 91.7 million acres of corn have been planted this year, higher than 89.1 million acres planted at this point last year. Some states like Iowa and Indiana that have experienced heavy rains and devastating floods actually planted more corn this year than last, according to the report.

USDA Reports 544k Metric Ton Soybean Sale to China -- Market Talk

09:44 ET - The USDA says private exporters have reported the sale of 544,000 metric tons of soybeans to China since Monday. This dwarfs the entirety of export sales for all countries combined in the past week, which totaled 487,800 tons of soybeans according to the USDA's weekly export sales report released Thursday. The news comes as President Trump is in Japan for the G-20 Summit, where he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi in hopes of rebooting stalled trade talks. Increased Chinese agricultural purchases from the US have been one of the chief topics of negotiations. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trump Trade: President Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan at the G-20 Summit on Saturday. While no new deals are expected, traders hope the meeting will conclude with Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi agreeing to reboot trade talks.

US Oil Prices End Session Sharply Lower -- Market Talk

15:09 ET - US benchmark oil prices trade in tight ranges most of the session before turning sharply lower at the close, to end down 1.6% at $58.47/bbl. Ric Navy at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in NY says some traders were expecting WTI to move lower throughout the session since prices repeatedly failed to surpass the $60 mark, and says that move appears to have finally happened as the session ended. Analysts also say reports suggesting the EU could create a way to resume trading with Iran despite US sanctions also lifted prices, as it sparked risk aversion as investors await this weekend's G-20 and next week's OPEC meetings. For the week, WTI ends 1.8% higher. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Lower in Volatile Day -- Market Talk

16:21 ET - Reacting to the reports issued by the USDA today for grains, both hog and cattle futures finish trading lower. August live-cattle futures finished down 1% at $1.0435 a pound, while lean hog futures finished lower by 1.5% at 76 cents a pound. For livestock, this fall in livestock comes as feedstock grains--particularly corn--had a rough day, with corn falling by 4.3% to roughly $4.31 per bushel. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)