GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn and Wheat Rise While Soybeans Slide

Corn for December delivery rose 0.2%, to $4.42 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday after the USDA reported weekly export sales on the lower side of expectations. Wheat for September delivery rose 0.2%, to $5.15 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.6%, to $8.94 1/2 a bushel.

Weekly Export Sales: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales for corn and wheat that were on the lower end of analysts expectations. "When removing China, soybean export sales were poor, in our opinion," added Terry Reilly of Futures International. Weekly export sales for soybeans were 867,600 metric tons, while corn export sales were 175,600 metric tons and wheat export sales were 276,500 metric tons.

US Soybean Industry Woos Non-Chinese Buyers -- Market Talk

0914 GMT - The U.S. soybean industry is working intensely to woo buyers in other international markets. The largest single-country export customer after China is Mexico. Industry leaders hosted 80 visitors from more than 10 countries in June, taking them on a tour from the upper Midwest to the Pacific Northwest to survey U.S. infrastructure for shipping soybeans. Additional delegations will make the trip this month. Last year, the Soybean Export Council joined a regional trade exchange in Spain, where they worked to connect U.S. shippers with buyers from the European Union, Middle East and North Africa. (jesse.newman@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Why Jobs Report Leaves Farmers Out Of The Count -- Market Talk

11:00 ET - Ever wonder why the monthly jobs report that's so central to financial markets and the Fed policy outlook excludes farmers from its monthly tally? The St Louis Fed explains why. Farm workers are hard to count due to self employment, family farming relationships and non-professional farmers nevertheless active in the sector. Counting farmer workers is also difficult because of there are an unknown number of undocumented immigrants doing the labor. But in the end, it doesn't matter that much to the overall job tally, as the St Louis Fed notes farm employment has fallen from 10 million in 1950 to just over 600,000 now. (michael.derby@wsj.com)

Few Easy Options for U.S. Farmers in Trade Dispute -- Market Talk

0915 GMT - American farmers have few easy options if Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans remains depressed. Robust world grain supplies suggest there is little need for additional U.S. corn or wheat production. Switching to a new crop would require huge investments in equipment and infrastructure, to say nothing of finding viable markets. "Farmers don't have the ability to pivot or turn on a dime and say, 'I'll just grow broccoli this year,'" says Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transport Coalition, a trade group. (jesse.newman@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - CME lean hog futures fall 1.7% while live cattle futures gain 1.5%. Rich Nelson of Allendale brokerage says that traders are slightly concerned about this week's export sales for pork, which came in at 23.5K metric tons down 21% from the prior week and 11% compared to the 4-week average. "But I'm not going to get too excited about it -- it's still very strong sales," Nelson said. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)