GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Surprise on WASDE Pushes Prices Higher

Wheat for September delivery rose 3.3% to $5.21 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as the WASDE report showed unexpected changes to production and inventory figures. Corn for December delivery rose 1.9% to $4.48 a bushel. Soybeans for September delivery rose 0.5% to $9.17 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures on the CBOT posted a big gain following the release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report by the USDA at noon EDT because of lower ending inventories amid higher yield and production estimates.

Cargill Profit Drops on Trade, Flooding Challenges -- Update

Cargill Inc. is altering its global food trading to navigate production problems and trade disputes that have cut deeply into the agricultural giant's profit.

The Minnesota-based company is shipping more farm commodities to Europe and the Middle East due to China's tariffs on U.S. goods like soybeans and ethanol, said David Dines, Cargill's chief financial officer. Cargill is also boosting international sales of beef and poultry, as a hog disease sharply reduces into China's pork production.

After adjusting for one-time costs and events, Cargill said the company earned $476 million, versus $809 million in the same quarter last year. For the full year, Cargill's net profit fell 17% to $2.56 billion, the lowest level since 2016, and revenue declined 1% to $113.5 billion.

Farmers Stockpiling Corn in Response to Tough Growing Conditions -- Update

A costly tug of war has broken out over what is usually one of the Farm Belt's most ubiquitous commodities: corn.

Agribusiness companies, including Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Smithfield Foods Inc. are dangling hefty premiums to buy bushels of corn in places where unrelenting rain this spring prevented farmers from planting millions of acres.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Report Shows Effect of Weather on US Crops -- Update

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is showing a more complete but mixed picture of how farming in the U.S. has been affected by the record-setting level of precipitation in the Midwest this spring.

The biggest surprise for the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was with wheat supply and demand, which showed lower ending inventories and higher yields and production. Wheat ending inventories are now forecast at 1 billion bushels, down 72 million from last month, while production is projected 18 million bushels higher.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Rally Hits a Wall -- Market Talk

16:04 ET - The rally of hog futures -- up 7.5% over the past two days -- has hit a wall, with the August CME contract finishing down 3.1% at 79.175 cents per pound. Because of a lackluster export sales report and WASDE, hog futures spent only limited time above 80 cents per pound -- a threshold it had not crossed in roughly three weeks. However, August cattle futures turned it around, finishing up 0.2%. The cattle contract has maintained a generally positive trend since late June, rising 5.5% since June 21. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)