GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Corn Leads Ag Futures Higher as Traders Doubt WASDE Data

Corn for December delivery rose 2.5% to $4.59 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders' unconvinced that this week's WASDE is accurate in its view on corn acreage in 2019. Corn futures rose as many traders say they have disregarded what the WASDE said about more corn acres being planted in the U.S. this year vs. last year. Data used in the report wasn't an accurate depiction of the current state of corn planting, they said. "No one believes that the planted acreage was 91.7 million acres or that the harvested acreage will be 83.595 million acres," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

USDA Announces 104k Ton Sale of Corn to Panama -- Market Talk

09:45 ET - The USDA says that an export sale of 104,100 metric tons of corn to Panama will be taking place for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year. The news comes following yesterday's export sales report, in which corn sales for 2019/20 totaled 108.400 tons, which accounts for a reduction of 120,000 tons by Japan. Farmers in the US have been holding tight to their corn inventories, with some unwilling to sell their crop en masse when they have uncertainty about what their 2019/20 crop production will look like. December corn futures are up 1.7% so far this morning. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Tropical Storm Barry a Question Mark for Grains Traders -- Market Talk

09:05 ET - Tropical Storm Barry looks to cause more flooding in areas off of the Mississippi River but possibly provide little moisture to the rest of the Midwest -- a sort-of worst case scenario for farmers. "The forecast models are similar in their handling of Barry with flooding rains through the spine of the Mississippi River," says AgResource. "However, the storm quickly dissipates as it reaches [southern Illinois] leaving limited totals for the northern 2/3[rds]'s of the state along with [Indiana and Ohio]." It is an about-face for many states that suffered too much wetness during the planting season, but for the crops that made it to the ground and survived, water is now needed. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Oil Prices Steady But Notch 5% Weekly Gain -- Market Talk

14:54 ET - Oil prices are barely changed, ending the session just 1 cent higher at $60.21. Prices, however, rose 5% for the week due to supply disruptions from Tropical Storm Barry and another big weekly decline in US crude-oil inventories. Robbie Fraser at Schneider Electric adds continued geopolitical tension around the Hormuz Strait has also been a key bullish factor for oil prices, "highlighted this week by the near-confrontation between Iranian and British naval ships." Next up, Tropical Storm Barry is due to make landfall this weekend, and investors will watch to see if this leads to any refinery shutdowns, or flooding situations that could hurt demand. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

Livestock Market Caps Week With Gains -- Market Talk

15:35 ET - Livestock futures on the CBOT finish higher -- leaving both lean hog and live cattle futures with gains at the end of the week. August live cattle futures close up 0.6% for the day at $1.08475 per pound -- an increase of 1.3% for the week. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished up 1.9% for the day at 80.65 cents per pound, which is an increase of 4.5% for the week. Indications that swine fever in Asia could finally translate into higher demand for US exports helped push the price up throughout the week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)