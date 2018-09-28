Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/27
513 USc   -0.87%
10:04pGrain Futures End Lower as Supplies Rise
DJ
06:18pUSDA CROP PRODU : U.S. All Wheat-Sep 28
DJ
06:18pUSDA CROP PRODU : U.S. Wheat By Class-Sep 28
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Grain Futures End Lower as Supplies Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 10:04pm CEST

By Francesca Fontana

Grain futures closed lower Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported rising supplies in its quarterly report.

November soybean contracts fell 1.1% to $8.45 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 2.3%, and December wheat contracts fell 0.8%.

The USDA said old-crop corn supplies as of Sept. 1 were 2.14 billion bushels, down 7% from the same period a year ago, but larger than what traders expected. Corn prices took the largest hit Friday afternoon after the announcement, erasing the week's gains.

Soybean supplies were up 45% to 438 million bushels, and all wheat supplies up 5% to 2.38 billion bushels. These figures were also larger than pre-report estimates, disappointing traders. While soybean prices fell, a rebound in wheat was likely because of short covering, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at brokerage Futures International.

Traders are also watching for any developments between the U.S. and China on trade, as well as reports of increasing demand for U.S. soybeans from countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

"China has shown no interest in sitting down to the negotiating table with the U.S.," said Maxyield Cooperative's Mick Hoover, adding that the "tit-for-tat dispute appears to be escalating with no clear direction or timeline in sight."

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.55% 365 End-of-day quote.3.49%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.87% 513 End-of-day quote.21.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
10:04pGrain Futures End Lower as Supplies Rise
DJ
06:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. All Wheat-Sep 28
DJ
06:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Wheat By Class-Sep 28
DJ
06:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Winter Wheat-Sep 28
DJ
06:17pUSDA GRAIN STOCKS : U.S. Corn By State-Sep 28
DJ
06:17pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat-Sep 28
DJ
09/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/27Grain Futures Mixed Amid Reports Of Increased Exports
DJ
09/26GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/26U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates -- Sept. 26
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.