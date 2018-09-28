Grain Futures End Lower as Supplies Rise

By Francesca Fontana

Grain futures closed lower Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported rising supplies in its quarterly report.

November soybean contracts fell 1.1% to $8.45 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 2.3%, and December wheat contracts fell 0.8%.

The USDA said old-crop corn supplies as of Sept. 1 were 2.14 billion bushels, down 7% from the same period a year ago, but larger than what traders expected. Corn prices took the largest hit Friday afternoon after the announcement, erasing the week's gains.

Soybean supplies were up 45% to 438 million bushels, and all wheat supplies up 5% to 2.38 billion bushels. These figures were also larger than pre-report estimates, disappointing traders. While soybean prices fell, a rebound in wheat was likely because of short covering, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at brokerage Futures International.

Traders are also watching for any developments between the U.S. and China on trade, as well as reports of increasing demand for U.S. soybeans from countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

"China has shown no interest in sitting down to the negotiating table with the U.S.," said Maxyield Cooperative's Mick Hoover, adding that the "tit-for-tat dispute appears to be escalating with no clear direction or timeline in sight."

